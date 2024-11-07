Forget tuning in from your living room. In New York City, you can see some of your favorite TV shows from the front row of a live studio audience.

The best part? Joining one of these tapings is free. And unlike NYC’s streets – where you should act like New Yorkers by leaving celebs alone – you’re not only allowed to cheer for your favorite stars at live tapings; you’re encouraged to do so.

Here’s everything you need to know about joining the studio audience for shows like SNL, Late Night with Seth Meyers, the View and more.

NBC's Today is one of the live weekday shows you can get tickets to. Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Best shows to try and get into

There are three types of live tapings you can join in NYC. For weekday programming, look out for Today (NBC’s cheery news-and-entertainment broadcast), Live with Kelly and Mark (ABC’s talk show featuring the famous wife-and-husband duo), Good Morning America (news headlines reported live from Times Sq), the View (distinguished gals gabbing about hot topics), along with humor and heart-filled talk shows hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Drew Barrymore.

There’s also an array of weeknight comedy talk shows, which tape in the afternoon and early evening, including NBC’s the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, plus ABC’s the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Comedy Central’s the Daily Show and HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, which airs once a week.

Finally, there’s Saturday Night Live, NBC’s long-running late-night sketch show, which offers two Saturday performances: the live broadcast at 11:30pm and the dress rehearsal at 8pm, featuring sketches that get cut before taping – an exciting look at what makes it big or bombs.

Guest stars are usually announced in advance, but bear in mind that this is subject to change. Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images

How to score tickets

You’ll find most tickets on 1iota, the go-to platform for live tapings. To score tickets through 1iota, make an account, submit a ticket request then cross your fingers for a confirmation. Most shows list a guest star for each taping, so peruse different dates to see who might be in the studio. Just don’t pin your hopes on this – guests occasionally change at the last minute.

Some shows are easier to see than others. For instance, you won’t need a ticket to wave at Today’s hosts from the Today Plaza, where standing-room spots are first-come, first-serve. Others require serious preparation, like SNL, which opens a ticket lottery throughout August. If you’re selected at the end of the month, you’ll receive a set number of tickets for a random show between October and May, and be expected to plan accordingly. For most shows, planning a few weeks ahead reaps rewards.

Don’t assume that tickets guarantee seats. All productions overbook their shows to ensure packed houses. Note your ticket’s check-in time and plan on arriving at least 30–45 minutes prior, if not earlier. If you’re tardy to the party, you might get turned away.

How to get same-day tickets

Most shows have standby lines or issue same-day standby cards (check the links above for details). Many lines form around 8am, and while early birds are most likely to snatch seats, it’s important to remember that standbys only get into tapings when there are enough extra tickets or cancellations.

Bring ID and put away your cell phone – it's unlikely that taking photos and recordings will be allowed. Ralph Bavaro/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Audience requirements

Most shows have a minimum age requirement (usually 16 or 18) and ask for a valid, government-issued ID like a driver’s license or passport upon entry. Use of cell phones, cameras and other electronics is almost always prohibited, as is outside food and drink. Prepare to turn all devices off before entering the studio.

What to expect when you’re in the audience

If you received a ticket and arrived on time, plan on going through airport-style security and waiting in a holding room before the taping begins. Use this time to take any last-minute bathroom breaks. Most shows don’t let audience members leave their seats during filming.

Once you’re in the studio, a team member or stand-up comedian will warm up the crowd, reminding you of your role: playing the World’s Best Audience Member, which includes laughing and applauding on cue. The host(s) of most talk shows chats with the audience for a few minutes prior to taping. Aside from that, expect limited interaction with big-name talent.

Tapings usually last between 75 and 120 minutes, but you should budget roughly 4 hours for the entire process – from getting in line to leaving the studio.

Check your ticket to see if there is a dress code for the audience. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

What to wear to a taping

Always check your ticket for clothing requirements and dress accordingly. If you don’t get any show-specific guidance, remember, you might be seen on broadcast television. Wear something to make your favorite elementary school teacher proud (ie, semi-formal with a conservative slant). Stick to solid dark or bright colors. Avoid logos, busy patterns and white tops – they’re all on-camera no-nos. You’ll also want a light jacket or sweater. Studios are notoriously chilly, overcompensating for the heat of film lighting.

As for footwear, opt for comfort. You might be standing for hours or walking through long studio hallways. Save the tight shoes or high heels for another time.

When to travel for live tapings

Visit in autumn, early winter or spring, when most shows air, including SNL, which takes a summer hiatus. Thanks to mild weather, these are also the best seasons to brave long standby lines while exposed to the elements.

Where to dine and drink near the studios

If you’re around NBC Studios, keep your visit on-brand by popping into Pebble Bar for classy cocktails (SNL funnyman Pete Davidson is one of the investors). If you’re looking for something fast-casual, roll into Ace’s Pizza for a square-cut, Detroit-style slice, then grab a bombolone (jelly doughnut) from Italian spot Lodi. In nice weather, patio seats spill onto Rockefeller Plaza – right across from Today’s picture window.

For those who find themselves on Manhattan’s far west side for the Daily Show or Last Week Tonight, continue your political musings over a beer at As Is or hike down to the Waylon to sample Tex-Mex at the bar where Seth Meyers interviewed Post Malone for Late Night’s “Day Drinking” segment.

If you’re visiting ABC’s studios on the Upper West Side, drop into Old John’s Luncheonette for NYC diner classics like egg creams and burgers. Alternatively, follow the taste buds of Art Moore, the executive in charge of Live with Kelly and Mark – according to Time Out New York, he loves the nearby Italian spot Pomodoro Rosso.

Can't get to the live taping? Studio tours are also available for a behind-the-scenes experience. ABC/Lou Rocco via Getty Images

What to do if you can’t join a live taping

There’s plenty to see at NBC Studios, even when the camera isn’t rolling. Learn what happens behind the scenes by joining a tour of 30 Rock, where guides recount the building’s history while showing off its studios. Unlike live tapings, these tours are hands-on, including an opportunity to "produce" your own show in collaboration with fellow guests.

You could also take a trip down memory lane by visiting the Paley Center for Media, a Midtown video library with daily screenings of popular television classics. If you want to see old-school talk shows, including the Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, flip through the archives, which are packed with roughly 160,000 TV, radio and advertising programs.

Film buffs should also consider heading to Astoria, Queens, for the Museum of the Moving Image. Dive into director retrospectives, practice some DIY sound mixing or learn about Jim Henson, the man behind the Muppets.

You never know what you’ll run into on NYC’s streets, either. Hundreds of movies and TV shows film in New York every year (and many of those locations get posted by @now_filming_nyc). Get out and explore – a simple city stroll can quickly become cinematic.