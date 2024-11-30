The most popular of the Riviera Nayarit’s two dozen towns was once a sleepy fishing village. Yet the secret quickly spread among surfing the community – and today Sayulita draws visitors of all stripes.

Since the village is now a haven for hipster surfers and boho-chic travelers, you’ll struggle to find a spot for a selfie along the much-snapped Calle Delfìnes during the high season. Yet Sayulita is so much more than a single street lined with rainbow-colored papel picado flags.

Its location on a 200-mile stretch of Pacific coastline makes it an ideal base to explore neighboring Riviera Nayarit towns.

Sandy beaches and fresh seafood abound, the waves suit surfers of all levels, and at key times of the year the waters teem with whales stopping by during their yearly migration.

Hot spots are popular for a reason, and you shouldn’t pass on Sayulita just because other travelers have fallen in love with its bohemian vibe. You’re bound to be bewitched, too.

Sayulita enchants all year long – though you might want to avoid the pricey high season. Roaming Pictures/Shutterstock

When should I go to Sayulita?

The beaches in Mexico boast fabulous temperatures year-round. Still, you might want to avoid traveling to Sayulita during the (relatively) rainy season, which runs from June to October.

If you have your heart set on catching a glimpse of a humpback whale, you’d be wise to travel between December and April. Yet we’d advise skipping the wildly popular small beach down in peak tourist season: around Christmas, Semana Santa (Holy Week) and August.

The best time of year to surf in Sayulita is from December to April, when the northern swells bring consistent waves.

How much time should I spend in Sayulita?

If you’re just planning sticking to just Sayulita, three days will allow you to spend some much-deserved time at the beach. But given the destination’s proximity to other towns in the Riviera Nayarit, we recommend at least five.

Begin with a visit to San Pancho, a quieter version of Sayulita that’s just a 15-minute taxi ride north. You can either go on a day trip or stay for a night.

Ten minutes from here is Lo de Marcos, another coastal town that’s ideal for an afternoon stroll. A 30-minute drive in the opposite direction of Sayulita brings you to the small, pointy peninsula of Punta de Mita, where you can enjoy fresh seafood overlooking the beach or explore the hidden coves of the Islas Marietas.

Is it easy to get in and around Sayulita?

The closest airport to Sayulita is Puerto Vallarta International Airport (PVR). From there, you can reach Sayulita by renting a car – handy for town-hopping – or by taking a taxi or bus. Any of these options will get you there in about 30 minutes.

Once in Sayulita, you’ll be able to walk almost everywhere. You can also rent a golf cart to drive within the town itself – yet these are rather pricey, and you’re not allowed to take them outside of town.

Top things to do in Sayulita

If you’re setting up camp in Sayulita for a couple of days, these are the activities you shouldn’t miss.

Even though it’s no longer a secret place, Sayulita remains a favorite of the surfing set. Nik West/Getty Images

Get into a surf groove

Even though their secret is long out, Sayulita remains a favorite among surfers. A surfing vibe is still very much present, and you can spend hours watching pros catching waves.

If you’re more a doer than a watcher, you’ll be happy to know that Sayulita washes up waves for all levels. Even if you’ve never tried surfing before, you can take lessons to see how you fare on a surfboard – whether a longboard, short board or paddleboard.

You’ll be spoiled for choice thanks to over a dozen schools in the area. Lunazul Surf School & Shop is a family-run business with over 20 years operating on the main beach. While they do accommodate drop-ins, it’s best to book your spot in advance.

Shop for boho-chic home decor and clothing

Shopping enthusiasts can spend hours browsing the town’s unique offerings. In Sayulita, boho-chic reigns supreme, from flowy blouses to airy dresses and even kimonos.

You’ll also find eclectic pieces to dress your home, like a one-of-a-kind, yarn-painted skull crafted by the Wixarika people at Evoke the Spirit.

Owned by a French couple who fell in love with the town over 15 years ago, Pinche México Te Amo offers a playful selection of tote bags, t-shirts and other items that profess their love of Mexico through witty catchphrases.

In Sayulita, you’ll find plenty of opportunities to practice yoga and indulge in wellness with inspiring ocean views. Jordan Siemens/Getty Images

Join the wellness scene and practice yoga

Yoga and overall wellness are as intrinsic to Sayulita’s vibe as surfing. Whether you’re looking for a yoga class on the beach or an immersive retreat, you’ll find it in Sayulita.

Nestled in the jungle overlooking the beach, Haramara Retreat offers intimate and secluded spaces across 12 private acres of tropical jungle. Here, guests can recharge by booking various retreats or enjoy the facilities for a day – including the private beach – with a day pass.

Open to the public, the spa has a roster of 12 massage therapists and technicians trained in deep-tissue, Swedish, reflexology, shiatsu, Chi Nei Tsang and Thai modalities.

Indulge in fresh seafood

The state of Nayarit is famous for its just-caught seafood. While in Sayulita, be sure to try shrimp aguachile (shrimp marinated in lime juice, chili and salt, and served with cucumber and red onion slices), ceviche tostadas and tasty fish tacos. Sí Señor Sayulita and Don Pedro’s both come with a side of magnificent sea views.

Dance the night away

Speaking of Don Pedro’s: this is also the place to be for Monday night salsa. From October to June, one of Sayulita’s longest-running restaurants hosts salsa classes by the sea (6:30pm for beginners and 7:30pm for advanced dancers), paired with a live salsa band and tasty food.

Spot humpback whales

Every year, humpback whales migrate to warmer waters for the winter, making December to April prime whale-watching season in Sayulita and neighboring Bahía de Banderas.

Humpback whales aren’t the only large mammals that can be spotted here: gray whales, Bryde’s whales and orcas also make occasional appearances. You can see them from catamarans, fishing boats or biologist-led trips that set off from Sayulita beach.

At Sayulta’s latitude, the sunsets over the Pacific Ocean are epic. Nik West/Getty Images

My favorite thing to do in Sayulita

I spent about four months in Sayulita and the Riviera Nayarit a few years ago and I could never get over the sunsets: they’re truly something at this latitude of the Pacific.

My favorite way to experience them is without the crowds – which in Sayulita means foregoing the main beach and Playa los Muertos. Head to Playa Norte instead, toward Sayulita Turtle Camp, and find yourself an empty stretch of sand to admire the bright pinks and purples forming in the sky in solitude.

Each time I return to Sayulita there seem to be more and more tourists – so you might have to walk a bit further up the beach to enjoy the experience on your own.

How much money do I need for Sayulita?

Sayulita has accommodation options and restaurants to suit all budgets. You won’t find big chain hotels here – so if you’re after luxury, expect the barefoot-chic variety. For dining, casual eateries cater to those on a budget, while beachfront spots welcome those looking to splurge on lobster.

When you visit will impact accommodation prices, with summer being the most affordable time to stay. Just keep in mind summer is also the rainy season.

Hostel room: $600–1200 MXN (US$30–60)

Basic room for two: $1000–3000 MXN (US$50–150)

Self-catering apartment (including Airbnb) $400–1500 MXN (US$20–75)

Public transport ticket: $20 MXN (US$1)

Cappuccino / espresso: $80 MXN (US$4) / $60 MXN (US$3)

Sandwich $60 MXN (US$3)

Fish tacos $40–60 MXN (US$2–3) per taco

Dinner for two at a mid-range restaurant $600–1200 MXN (US $30–60)

Beer/pint at the bar $20 MXN (US$2)

Along Sayulita’s small streets, you’ll find numerous independent shops selling boho-chic clothing and artisanal gifts. Linda Raymond/Getty Images

Is Sayulita safe for travelers?

Despite its proximity to Sinaloa, with its reputation for narco violence, Nayarit is considered one of the safest destinations in Mexico.

Travelers can safely enjoy Sayulita and the rest of the Riviera Nayarit if they take standard precautions. If exploring nearby towns, for example, it’s best to avoid driving back late at night.

Can I drink eat street food and drink the tap water in Sayulita?

Mexican street food is famous the world over – yet it’s always wise to be selective about where you stop for a bite. Ask yourself: does the stall look clean? Is the seafood being offered refrigerated or on ice, or has it been sitting out in the sun? Better to be choosy than ending up with a stomach bug on your trip.

As in the rest of the country, the tap water in Sayulita isn’t drinkable. Stick to bottled water and keep plenty at your hotel or accommodation for drinking at night, when shops are closed.