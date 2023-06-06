Overview

Once upon a time – well, the late 1990s – Sayulita really was a tranquil fishing village. Many of the town’s norteamericano residents still describe it that way, but the truth is that in peak season the place is full of gringos, drawn here by the beautiful (if not that clean) sandy beach, rideable waves, good restaurants and tasteful B&Bs. It's a thriving hipster-surfer scene and a pleasant place to relax for a few days.