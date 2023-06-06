Sayulita

Once upon a time – well, the late 1990s – Sayulita really was a tranquil fishing village. Many of the town’s norteamericano residents still describe it that way, but the truth is that in peak season the place is full of gringos, drawn here by the beautiful (if not that clean) sandy beach, rideable waves, good restaurants and tasteful B&Bs. It's a thriving hipster-surfer scene and a pleasant place to relax for a few days.

  • Playa Los Muertos

    Playa Los Muertos

    Sayulita

    One popular destination near central Sayulita is Playa Los Muertos, where picnics and bodyboarding top the action. It’s a 15-minute walk south along the…

Sayulita Mexico October 15 2023 group of tourist loungeing on beach during sunset ; Shutterstock ID 2397606913; purchase_order: 65050 - Digital Destinations and Articles; job: Lonely Planet Online Editorial; client: First-time guide to Sayulita; other: Brian Healy 2397606913 active, adult, background, beach, beautiful, beauty, calm, clouds, cloudy, coastline, crashing, destination, footprints, island, jungle, mexico, nature, nayarit, ocean, pacific ocean, peaceful, people, resort, san pancho, silhouette, sun, sunrise, sunset, surf, tourism, tourist, travel, tropical, umbrellas, vacation, waves Sayulita Mexico October 15 2023 group of tourist loungeing on beach during sunset

Beaches

A first-time guide to Sayulita, Mexico

Nov 30, 2024 • 7 min read

