Welcome to Park City, a winter wonderland that gets over 500 inches of snow per year. Head to this legendary ski and snowboard (and aprés) town when things get chilly for snowy landscapes, a walkable downtown, elegant culinary experiences and a star-studded film festival.

Located only 50 minutes away from Salt Lake City, Park City is comparatively easy to fly into versus other alpine destinations. Its charming Old Town attracts visitors with its quaint houses and free public transportation, while its two Wasatch Mountains ski resorts include the largest resort in the US, plus a skiers-only destination popular amongst the luxury crowd.

Other seasons are nothing to scoff at either. Just swap your skis for mountain bikes and your slopeside champagne for a picnic in the wildflowers. Here's all you need to know to plan your first trip to Park City, Utah, as told by a wintertime resident.

When should I go to Park City?

There's a saying in Park City: you come for the winter but stay for the summers. Each season has its perks, from vivid autumn leaves in October to soft, fresh powder in February. Many drawn to the allure of Deer Valley Resort and Park City Mountain Resort discover springtime end-of-season festivities, summer concerts and farmers markets that tempt them to linger.

You'll encounter the highest prices in the peak ski season between December and March, with hikes around Christmas and New Year's, as well as the Sundance Film Festival in late January. Budget travelers will find the cheapest accommodations and prices during shoulder seasons, with some restaurants and hotels offering enticing deals.

Park City is one of the most easy-to-navigate ski towns in the US. Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

How much time should I spend in Park City?

Thanks to its proximity to the airport and ease of transfer, a long weekend in town is absolutely doable. Just try to get a flight for Sunday evening instead of the afternoon. You'll need to be efficient with your time and secure any reservations long before.

On Friday, skiers and snowboarders should head straight to a resort from the airport and store your luggage to get in some laps; the extra afternoon is undoubtedly worth it. If you prefer a slower introduction to Park City, settle into one of the many aprés-ski cocktail spots to watch participants carve their way down the mountain.

For dinner, land in or near Old Town. Here casually with friends? Go for Blind Dog, whose sheer variety makes it a people-pleaser befitting any palate, or High West Saloon, an absolute staple of a gastro-distillery. End the evening at No Name Saloon, the unofficial hub of Park City nightlife. (Hint: look for the word saloon for an A-plus experience in town every time.) Don't stay out too late – Utah bars close early, and you'll also want to get up early to maximize your pass.

Alt-downhill adventurers may enjoy cross-country skiing at White Pine Touring or snow tubing at Woodward. If you're at PCMR for the weekend, you should tackle the further-away Canyons half on Saturday because you can always ski your way over to Old Town by the end – just stay aware of staggered lift closing times. Around midday, get on the Orange Bubble Express and get off at Lookout Cabin for lunch. If you stick to Canyons, end your day by snagging a crisp pilsner at The Umbrella Bar; if you've made it to Town Lift, opt for a boozy hot cocoa at The Bridge Cafe and Grill.

If you're at Deer Valley, ski down to (or take the funicular up to) the terrace at the St. Regis to watch the staff saber a bottle of champagne at dusk – and enjoy a complimentary flute.

There's no shortage of fantastic dining downtown, so an elevated meal isn't hard to find. Riverhorse on Main is praiseworthy if you're in search of a hearty steak and glass of red, but for a true surprise, head to Yuki Yama Sushi. Are you located further out of town? Head to the stylish Tupelo Park City on its outskirts, or Cortona in Kimball Junction for comforting Italian.

A central ice skating rink or a scenic dog-sledding tour of the backwoods may beckon to those skipping the slopes. Main Street also has appealing shopping (with Dolly's Bookstore being a personal favorite), especially for fans of luxury goods.

Single-minded travelers may relish a weekend of postcard-worthy classics, but a longer stay will give you a better appreciation for the town beyond Old Town and the resorts.

Is it easy to get in and around Park City?

Nonstop flight options to Salt Lake City Airport (SLC) are plentiful. Many hotels, resorts and shuttle services offer rides to Park City, while rideshare prices can be hit-or-miss depending on the time of day. You'll be unlucky if you hit a surge time, but most others are reasonable.

Transportation in ski towns can be tricky, requiring massive cars and four-wheel drive. But one of the best aspects of Park City is its maneuverability. Unlike its competitors, the town has a healthy and vibrant public bus system that's used by many residents – including a micro-transit service that can deliver you to your doorstep. There are also plenty of Ubers and Lyfts.

As PCMR is the largest acreage ski resort in the country, you can actually ski or snowboard from the north side (Canyons Village) all the way to the Town Lift. Take advantage. The hilly terrain might make it precarious to walk far distances, but downtown Old Town is extremely walkable and packed with great shops and restaurants.

Top things to do in Park City during winter – other than ski or snowboard

Pay homage to the Olympians

As Park City was the site of the 2002 Winter Olympics, it's easy to find and explore various sites of competition, including at the Utah Olympic Park. You might see hopefuls on the ski jumps and in the training pool. If you're feeling particularly brave, you can even go down the skeleton or bobsled track yourself.

Bar hop (in your sturdiest boots)

Old Town has plenty of breweries, distilleries and joints worth a visit, and that beer blanket sure helps keep the biting wind away during the short walk from one stop to the next. Visitors love to party; just make sure your bar crawl or distillery hop doesn't turn into a slide down an icy sidewalk.

Sleep in a yurt

Skiers and snowboarders will stumble upon The Viking Yurt on PCMR partway down a run. But the rest of you can book a cozy dinner and full Nordic experience here, too – horse-drawn sled ride included.

Park City has plenty of activities to do even without the snow. Getty Images

Top things to do in Park City the rest of the year

Go for a hike or bike

The resorts are still open during the summer – they just look a little different. The trails transform into a mountain biking and hiking paradise, complete with panoramic views and vibrant wildflowers.

Drop into the summer concert series

Not only does Deer Valley host a free series of live concerts throughout the summer, but it's even BYOB (although you can purchase food and beverage on-site). Take the delightful chairlift up to the Snow Park Lodge Amphitheatre, which has reserved seating, a low-profile section or open grass.

Hit the golf green

Utah has some seriously stunning golf courses when the snow melts. You may not be able to go down your favorite runs on skis, but hitting the green here provokes a similar euphoria.

My favorite thing to do in Park City

While I lived in Park City in the winter of 2022, my favorite schedule maximized my after-work skiing laps: write until roughly 2pm, ski until last chair, then head home to soak my sore muscles in a hot tub overlooking the mountains. Throw in a good book and a steaming cocoa for extra bliss.

That schedule was only possible because of Park City's ability to reduce the friction that other ski towns face, namely the exhausting logistics required to get to the actual top of a lift: congested traffic, a sketchy drive, and a resort that's actually 45 minutes from where you're staying. Friends of mine ski seasons elsewhere often have to be on the road by 6am on weekends if they wanted to have a reasonable amount of time on the slopes.

That's not the case for Park City, though. I rented a room further out of town in Jeremy Ranch, but I could get to the top of a Canyons run in less than half an hour if I was lucky. That minimal transition time was crucial to maximizing my time in the outdoors on days I woke up to blustering powder and silky-smooth lines in the snow, itchy to get out there. Park City has a "do it all" mentality I relish whether living there or on vacation. You can ski and explore town. You can mountain bike and still make your dinner reservation.

How much money do I need for Park City?

As a major skiing destination, Park City is pricey, but still doable on a budget. If you're visiting during the winter, you'll find the best deals if you can be flexible on scheduling and transportation options – like waiting longer for the bus, or taking a car home from the resort before the slopes close around 4pm.

You can also save on meals by choosing location wisely: the closer you are to Old Town and the resorts, the more expensive it'll be. If you're looking to save, venture further out into Snyderville, cook your own meals, or pack lunch for the slopes. On a similar note, food delivery options are limited, so be sure to consider your meals before heading home if you're staying further outside of town. Most places do accept major credit cards.

Round out a beautiful day on the slopes in Park City's adorable downtown. Rob Hammer/Getty Images

Some sample prices around Park City:

Hotel room for two in the high season: $400/night

Hotel room for two in the off-season: $240/night

Coffee in town: $2.50

Pastry in town: $5

Pastry at resort: $7

Public transport: Free

Dinner for two: $70-$120

Beer at a bar: $7

Ski rental: $28/day

FAQs

Both resorts are beginner-friendly

Both Deer Valley and Park City Mountain Resort host plenty of novice athletes, with private and group lessons available for all ages (and childcare, too.) If you're a snowboarder, you'll be cruising through PCMR; Deer Valley is famously only for skiers.

Get any gear rentals the day before

Don't waste valuable time on the slopes by fussing with your equipment on your first morning of skiing. Instead, head to the resort the day before to take care of any chores like securing rentals and adjusting bindings. You can also get a concierge rental service to come by your home to equip you with a board, skis, poles, helmet and more; you'll usually have to buy your own goggles.

Stow your skis to catch a ride

While the bus and micro-transit combination can get you from A to B without parting with any cash, free can occasionally mean slow. When opening the High Valley app, you have two options while calling a ride: one with ski or snowboard storage, and one without. If you stow your gear at the resort for about $10 overnight, you can pick the "no storage" option, and the difference in speed is usually worth it. That $10 might save you an hour. Similarly, the High Valley Transit is heavily used by ski instructors and locals who lug their gear, so there's significantly more demand for storage if you're headed home in the afternoon when they're all getting off work.

Watch the liquor laws

There's plenty to do nightlife-wise, but you'll want to note that strict alcohol laws in the state of Utah forbid alcohol sales after 2am (with last call usually hovering around 1am). State-sanctioned liquor stores are closed Sundays, so plan your shopping accordingly.

Bartenders are required to pour shots into a specific measuring device before pours, so there's no use trying to get an (oops!) hand-slip, heavier pour either. You also can't order pitchers or multiple drinks – one at a time only.

Finally, if you sit down at a restaurant (not a bar), you can't order a drink à la carte. You'll have to order food with your drink. Just snag some fries for the table, and you're golden.