Visiting a traditional Turkish bath house, known as a hamam, is a popular activity among travelers to Türkiye and a great way to unwind after a long day of sightseeing in ever-bustling Istanbul. But communal bathing can also seem a little intimidating if you don’t know what to expect – we've got you covered with a first-time guide to the hamam experience.

Why do people go to a hamam?

Modeled after ancient Roman baths, hamams have been widespread across the Muslim world for centuries, serving as public facilities for washing in a time before private homes had indoor plumbing, as well as important spaces for (gender-segregated) socializing. Though they are no longer part of most people’s daily or weekly routine, hamam visits are still popular among both men and women during pre-wedding festivities and for other special occasions. Others go for the health benefits, which are reputed to include improved blood flow, skin texture, lower stress levels and muscle relaxation.

Hamams have several spaces where you can prep for the massage and also relax afterward. Shutterstock

What does it look like inside a hamam?

Beyond the entrance area, the first section of a hamam is the “cold room” (soğukluk), which has changing cabins and spaces to rest while you sip on some tea, coffee, water or juice following your treatment. After getting ready, bathers pass through the “warm room” (ılıklık), where they can start adjusting to or take a break from the heat of the main room.

This domed central chamber, the “hot room” (sıcaklık), is typically heated to at least 40°C (104°F) with a high level of humidity. Inside the sıcaklık, marble benches and individual wash basins surround the central göbek taşı (“navel stone”), a raised marble platform where bathers are washed and scrubbed by hamam attendants.

What services are available at a hamam?

The standard treatment is the kese-köpük massage, an exfoliating scrub with a coarse cloth (kese) followed by a vigorous massage with foaming (köpük) soap. Larger hamams may offer longer massages, aromatherapy treatments, oil massages, face masks, foot rubs and other services for an additional fee, often in a private room alongside the main chamber.

How much does it cost to go to the hamam?

The price of going to the hamam varies widely, starting from around 600 to 700TL Türk Lirası (US$17.30-20.20) for entry and a basic kese-köpük massage at a neighborhood hamam to more than 3650TL (US$105) for the same treatment at a luxury hamam. These are often historically notable baths that have been beautifully restored. Additional services can double the cost. A tip of around 10 percent for your attendant is expected.

Wooden sandals are provided at the hamam but you are welcome to bring your own items if you wish. Shutterstock

What do I need to bring to the hamam?

Soap, shampoo, towels, and footwear (wooden clogs or plastic slippers) are typically provided at the hamam but you may bring your own if you wish. If you choose to wear underwear or a bathing suit bottom – some bathers do, while others go naked under their peştamal, a thin towel provided for covering up – you’ll want to bring a dry pair to change into afterward. Hamams provide lockers for keeping your belongings safe while you bathe.

Do I need to make a reservation for the hamam?

It’s a good idea to make a reservation for the best-known hamams that are more popular with travelers. At local neighborhood hamams, it’s not generally necessary unless you’re planning to go as part of a large group.

How much time can I expect to spend in the hamam?

The kese-köpük massage typically lasts 20 to 40 minutes and only takes place after the bather’s skin has had a chance to soften and warm up in the humid chamber. Including preparation and resting time, allow a minimum of 1 to 1 ½ hours for your hamam experience, though you may stay as long as you wish.

Can I go to the hamam with my partner or child?

Almost all traditional hamams either have separate sections or separate bathing times for men and women, with attendants of the same gender. A scant few such as the Süleymaniye Hamam next to the mosque of the same name offer mixed bathing for male-female couples. Many hamams allow children accompanied by an adult although there may be a minimum age; check with the individual hamam before visiting as a family.

The heat of the inner hamam means it isn't suitable for visitors who are pregnant or those with certain health issues. Shutterstock

Are there any health considerations I should keep in mind before going to the hamam?

Visitors who are pregnant or have cardiovascular disease, high or low blood pressure, diabetes or respiratory disease should not visit the hamam. It’s not recommended to go after drinking alcohol, or on a completely full or empty stomach.

Which Istanbul hamam should I go to?

The Kılıç Ali Paşa Hamam in Tophane, the Zeyrek Çinili Hamam in Fatih, and the Hürrem Sultan Hamam in Sultanahmet are among the city’s most luxurious and architecturally stunning, with prices to match. The Cağaloğlu Hamam, also in Sultanahmet, is another popular choice among travelers. For a more affordable experience with fewer frills, try the Çinili Hamam in Üsküdar or the Kadırga Hamam in Fatih.

Where can I learn more about hamams?

The free-entry Turkish Hamam Culture Museum, located inside a decommissioned 16th-century hamam in the Beyazıt neighborhood, offers a good overview of hamam architecture, history and traditional rituals. The Zeyrek Çinili Hamam has its own museum (admission 150TL/US$4.33) showing off a beautiful collection of hamam accessories from centuries past.

How can I bring the hamam experience back home with me?

Hamam accessories including peştamal, kese, wooden clogs (called takunya or nalın), and the metal bowls (hamam tası) used for rinsing are widely available at a variety of price points in Istanbul’s bazaars, as are olive-oil soaps traditionally used for washing. Many hamams will have some of these items for sale onsite as well.