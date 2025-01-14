When Mehmet the Conqueror ordered a warehouse be built in the heart of Istanbul back in 1461, he could never for an instant have imagined that it would one day become the Grand Bazaar. Touristy? At times. Chaotic? You bet. Never mind – this architecturally striking, overwhelmingly vast, endlessly enthralling bazaar is a surefire way to feel the pulse of Istanbul’s Old City, as well as fill your suitcase with one-of-a-kind treasures from your travels.

And shopping is only part of the fun – you’ll also find much joy in ducking through the rabbit’s warren of mazy alleys and passageways, pausing to watch craftspeople at work, glimpse up at ornately painted ceilings and glittering stained-glass windows, eventually emerging from the dusky depths to find a hidden han (courtyard), where you can momentarily escape the madness over obligatory çay (tea), poured from a great height.

Read on for our inside guide to making the most of Istanbul Grand Bazaar.

Istanbul's centuries-old Grand Bazaar is one of the largest covered markets in the world. Ayhan Altun/Getty Images

When should I go to Istanbul Grand Bazaar?

When the sun rises in a blaze of gold over the Bosphorus Strait and the first raspy call of the imam drifts from the minarets of the district’s mosques, skip a leisurely breakfast, grab a strong Turkish coffee instead and make your way straight to the Grand Bazaar to get there as it opens at 8:30am. That way, you’ll experience the bazaar at its least frenetic.

The bazaar is open from 8:30am to 7pm Monday to Saturday (closed on Sunday). Crowds swell by midday, when the bazaar throngs with pushy hawkers and jostling shoppers. For a calmer experience, visit during winter, spring or autumn. Summer is peak holiday time and mega busy.

How much time should I spend in the Grand Bazaar?

That’s entirely up to you and your shopping stamina levels. Most people devote around two to three hours to a spin of Istanbul Grand Bazaar, but they are really only scratching the surface. The bazaar is so huge, you could easily spend a day getting lost in its mazy depths – or longer.

As a general rule, set aside half a day, as after that you might start flagging and lose enthusiasm for the haggle. You can always return. Bring flat, comfy shoes, as it’s surprising how much ground you cover without realizing it, and factor in plenty of time for breaks to rest your feet, revive and compare purchases.

Want to make a full day of it? Hit Istanbul Grand Bazaar in the morning, go for lunch, then swing over to the Spice Bazaar in the afternoon.

How do I get to the Grand Bazaar?

Tram and metro are cheaper and faster than a taxi. If you’re going by tram, look for the T1 line and get off at Çemberlitaş or Beyazıt-Kapalı Çarşı stop for the Grand Bazaar. Coming by metro, take the M2 service (direction Yenikapı) and get off at Vezneciler, a few minutes’ walk from the Grand Bazaar. For timetables and journey planners, visit the Metro Istanbul website.

From colorful Turkish lanterns to beautiful scarves, the Grand Bazaar is an excellent place to pick up some affordable souvenirs. Tekkol/Shutterstock

What should I purchase at the Grand Bazaar?

At first glance, it seems as if all the vendors are selling much the same thing. But the deeper you dive, the more treasures you find. Twinkly lanterns casting kaleidoscope patterns, hand-painted ceramic bowls embellished with traditional İznik floral motifs, tear-drop-shaped, blue-glass nazar boncuk amulets (charms resembling eyes), ornate nargile (water pipes) for smoking fruit-flavored shisha, pointed leather slippers and vibrantly hued silk scarves, pure cotton peshtemals (hammam towels). There are many unique and affordable gifts crammed into these alleyways, many of which will squeeze into your hand luggage.

If you have something special in mind, browsing aimlessly might not cut it. You’ll want to have a plan. For genuine, top-quality, sensibly priced rugs and beautiful wool kilims (pileless woven rugs) bringing together traditional techniques with modern designs, make for Dhoku, where carpets are priced by the square meter. Elegant and authentic gold and silver jewellery? Head to Kafkas. Epoque (Sandalbedestani Sokak 38) is an Aladdin’s cave of antique paintings (notably from the Ottoman period and all at a high price point), silverware, jewellery and icons. And for exquisite fabrics in all the colors of the rainbow, try Murat Danış. For bigger items, worldwide shipping can be arranged.

How does haggling work at the Grand Bazaar?

"Welcome! Where are you from? Give me your best price! Come, let’s drink tea…" The Istanbul Grand Bazaar is more than just a place to shop, it’s pure theater. To get the best deals as your eyes alight on that copper pot or kilim, put on a big smile, stay calm and tune into the spirit of haggling. Flattery, sob stories, witticisms, pearls of wisdom – the vendors will give you the lot, and it is your job to play them at their own game. Here’s how.

First up, express a casual interest in something, but don’t seem overly eager. Then, let them name their price (don’t be fooled into telling them yours).

Next, it’s your turn to look shocked. Rather than haggling straight away, you could just politely say “no, thanks” and make a slow retreat. They will come after you: your cue to barter.

There’s no golden rule here, but as a benchmark, offer around 40–50% of the price and steadily work your way up. Bear in mind that the best price is the price you are willing to pay (usually between 50–70% of the asking price).

If you walk away and they don’t come after you, you’ve probably overstepped the magic last-best-price mark.

Can you bargain on fixed-priced items like gold and silver? Absolutely. Everything is negotiable.

Know the exchange rate from Turkish lira into your currency, as many vendors will first tot up the price with a calculator and do the conversion.

Be patient – there’s no rush. Embrace the moment. Linger at the back of the shop for black or apple tea served in a tinkling glass. This is all part and parcel of the haggling experience.

A little Turkish goes far, especially a heartfelt teşekkürler (thank you).

There are four main gates leading into the Grand Bazaar. Lepneva Irina/Shutterstock

How do I find my way around the Grand Bazaar?

The great domes and minarets of Ottoman-era Beyazıt Mosque force you to look up in wide-eyed wonder as the tram pulls in at Beyazıt Kapalıçarşı, near one of the Grand Bazaar’s four main gates. Launch your morning marathon shop over Turkish coffee or a refreshing rose lemonade or pomegranate juice at Çinili Cafe, which shimmers with jewelry, antiques and textiles.

From here, it’s just a two-minute toddle south to brightly lit Kalpakçılar Caddesi, so called because the kalpakçılars (fur hat makers) once did a brisk trade here. Now you’ll be dazzled by jewelry. Turning right onto Sandal Bedestenı Sokağı, then left onto Ağa Sokak, you’ll reach the beating heart of the bazaar, the İç (Inner) Bedesten and its antique stores (slaves were traded here until the 19th century).

Leave via the north door and make for Halıcılar Sokak, one of the bazaar’s most charismatic streets. Amble east to reach jeweler-lined Kuyumcular Caddesi and the 19th-century, ornately tiled Oriental Kiosk, originally a famous muhallebici (milk-pudding shop). Slightly further down, on the right, stop at the two-floor, 18th-century Zincirli Han, one of the bazaar’s loveliest hidden courtyards. Originally a caravanserai, it now harbors traditional workshops where people smoke and play backgammon and a cafe where you can sip çay and take a breather. Here is one of Istanbul’s best-regarded carpet and kilim shops, Şişko Osman. You’ll find more fabulous rugs on display at Dhoku, just steps away on Takkeçiler Sokak (Street of the Skullcap Makers), which is notable for its marble sebils (public drinking fountains).

Round out over a lunch of freshly grilled, nicely spiced kebabs at Kebapcı Durmuş Usta back near where you started at Beyazıt Gate.

If you're after spices, Turkish tea and baklava, head for the Spice Market, about a 10-minute walk from the Grand Bazaar. iariturk/Getty Images

What's the difference between the Grand Bazaar and the Spice Bazaar?

Right next to Istanbul’s eye-catching Ottoman imperial New Mosque in the Eminönü quarter, the deliriously fragrant, color-charged Spice Bazaar (otherwise known as the Egyptian Bazaar) is unmissable. As it’s just a 10-minute downhill walk via the busy thoroughfare of Mahmutpaşa Yokuşu, you can easily visit it after a morning’s shop at the Grand Bazaar.

The clue is in the name: you come here first and foremost for spices, piled prettily into domes – from citrusy sumac to pul biber (dried red pepper flakes) to pep up homemade kebabs, cinnamon, paprika, safflower (note this is not the same thing as saffron), cardamon and nar ekşisi (pomegranate sauce).

But that’s not all. The stalls here are also piled high with Turkish teas – from hibiscus to jasmine, rosebud and orange – pistachio-studded and rosewater-laced lokum (Turkish delight) and baklava, as well as honey, dried herbs, nuts and fruits. Vendors are many and varied, but Arifoğlu has justifiably carved out a reputation as one of the best.

Is it safe in the Grand Bazaar?

The Grand Bazaar can be madly busy and chaotically crowded, so the usual common sense precautions apply – keep your valuables out of sight, avoid carrying huge sums of cash and keep money in your front pockets.

Can I pay by credit card?

The vast majority of vendors will accept cards for larger purchases but carry cash for small, inexpensive items.

Are there toilets close to the Grand Bazaar?

The easiest toilets to locate are near the Nuruosmaniye Mosque. Go easy on the tea!

What should I wear?

There is no dress code per se, but modest, sensible, comfortable clothing that covers the chest and shoulders and legs (past the knee) is recommended, as are flat walking shoes.