Greenland is full of extremes and surprises. Although it’s the world’s largest island, it’s mostly covered in thick ice, leaving roughly 20% of the land inhabitable. The tundra makes it nearly impossible to farm crops and raise livestock. The weather can be unpredictable and the raw magnificence of nature unforgiving. The survival of Greenland’s wildlife, plants and humans seems almost miraculous.

And yet life finds a way – and has been for thousands of years. Evidence of the first humans in Greenland dates back to around 2500 BCE. The elusive Greenlandic shark is the oldest known living vertebrate in the world, and the Greenlandic sled dog is the world’s oldest pure dog breed, with a DNA lineage of 10,000 years. Outside of Nuuk, the earth’s oldest rocks date back over 3.5 billion years.

The history, nature, culture and wonder of Greenland draws visitors for many experiences. Scientists come to collect climate change data, historians come for discovery and answers, and travelers are pulled by the island’s promise of rugged wilderness, outdoor adventure, the northern lights and a place that somehow manages to feel untouched by globalization.

For most people, Greenland is a bit of a mystery, one that you can’t quite fully understand until you’ve been there. And once you've visited, you’ll be forever changed.

Aurora borealis near Nuuk. Vadim_Nefedov/Getty Images

When should I go to Greenland?

Most people plan a trip to Greenland between June and August, which is the peak summer season. Temperatures warm to 5ºC (40ºF) above the Arctic Circle and can get over 15ºC (60ºF) in South Greenland.

During the summer, long days provide more time to explore, and melted ice and snow make most activities and places easier to access – or even reach at all. This is also the best time for wildlife watching. Wildflowers and plants carpet the tundra, and fjords are full of chunky icebergs. Better weather conditions mean there are many more flights, too, with a significant bump of seasonal-only flights available on international and domestic routes from several carriers.

That said, if you’re dying to get whisked away on a dogsled, want the absolute best chances to spot the northern lights or are looking to climb or hike the ice, the November through March winter season is your time. Night can last up to 24 hours, frigid temperatures keep ice solid, and snow is most likely to fall.

Although people also travel to Greenland during the shoulder months of April, May and September, there isn’t really a budget season, since the conditions, activities and accessibility are so drastically different and Greenland’s tourism initiatives are still being developed.

Kayakers at Ittoqqortoormiit (Scoresbysund). Adwo/Shutterstock

How much time should I spend in Greenland?

Plan for about a week per region – at minimum – to really make sure you optimize your trip and get to do everything on your list. Having a little wiggle room in your timeline is key in Greenland because of its large size, unpredictable weather and limited infrastructure. Keep in mind that a couple of these days will be travel days.

Is it easy to get in and around Greenland?

Traveling to and within Greenland can be challenging, since the island is only reachable by plane or boat and there are no connecting roads between villages. Additionally, all travel to and around Greenland is at the complete mercy of its capricious weather, which often changes on a dime.

Icelandair, SAS and United fly direct to Greenland. Air Greenland flies to nearly 60 domestic destinations, with both year-round and seasonal routes, as well as daily direct flights to Iceland and Denmark. New and improved airports have bumped up seasonal nonstop flights between North America and hot spots like Nuuk (as of 2025), Ilulissat and Qaqortoq (beginning in 2026).

In warmer months, flights, ferries, boats and good ol’ walking are the main modes of transportation within the island, and many travelers choose to visit Greenland via cruise ship. The Arctic Unimaq ferry line also makes weeklong runs, with stops as far north as western Greenland’s Upernavik, above the Arctic Circle, and as far south as Narsaq in South Greenland. These ferries sport onboard accommodations, entertainment and food, making them a popular way to travel for locals and tourists. There are also small water taxis between settlements, but don’t expect strict schedules.

As the temperature drops, options for air and over-water travel begin to fade, and dogsleds and snowmobiles become the primary modes of transportation. Some settlements are fully unreachable, enclosed by ice and winter weather.

Ilulissat. Lottie Davies/Lonely Planet

Top things to do in Greenland

Greenland is such a unique destination when it comes to its nature, history and culture. There’s no shortage of museums, scenery and once-in-a-lifetime experiences that should be on every visitor's must-do list.

Hike through the tundra

Connect to the land by hiking through it. Greenland’s gorgeous tundra comes to life in the summer, with patches of lichen, spongy earth that springs back beneath your feet, a few mushrooms, colorful wildflowers and several types of herbs and berries. Stay safe with a guided tour and gain context for the history and features of the natural area that surrounds you. Sharp eyes may even spot elusive terrestrial animals like the Arctic hare, Arctic fox and musk ox.

Tour the fjords for whales, wildlife and icebergs

Hop on a paddleboard, helicopter, kayak or boat tour to experience the surreal beauty of Greenland’s fjords. The stunning, mineral-rich turquoise waters are studded with icebergs of all shapes, sizes and shades of blue, all calved from the massive glaciers at the fjord bases. (Rumor has it that the iceberg responsible for sinking the Titanic came from Greenland.) As a bonus, fjords are also an epicenter for spotting Arctic marine wildlife that runs the gamut from migrating whales and seabirds to ice-riding polar bears and seals.

The Greenland Ice Sheet north of Ilulissat. Ashley Cooper/Getty Images

Experience the Greenland Ice Sheet

There are only two ice sheets left in the world and one of them covers nearly 80% of Greenland, dating back millions of years – and you can see it from the sky or with your own two feet. Though it’s impossible to fully take in all 1.7 million sq km in any sweep, "flight-seeing" tours are best for a macro perspective and can be found in larger tourist towns. For a more tactile experience, join a day tour from Kangerlussuaq (the only place with direct road access) to walk on the Greenland Ice Sheet instead.

Take a guided visit to a local community

Learn more about the people of Greenland, past and present, by joining a knowledgeable guide to one or more of Greenland’s communities. Listen and learn about their daily way of life, try samples of traditional cuisine such as dried musk ox and whale, and see how people make a living. Inuit Greenlanders are full of resilience, live in communion with nature and often have a great sense of humor and hospitality.

Don’t skip any opportunity for a kaffemik, a social gathering inside a home where hot drinks are served with sweet treats and conversation (be aware that communication may be slow on both ends unless you speak Greenlandic). Some settlements are adjacent to ancient Viking or Inuit ruins that you can visit, which adds an extra layer of history and perspective to your visit.

A campsite on the Arctic Circle Trail. chrisontour84/Shutterstock

My favorite thing to do in Greenland

Overnighting on land in Greenland with a guide may be one of the most memorable and educational moments you could have. On my last visit to Greenland, Quark Expeditions gave me the privileged opportunity to join a Tasermiut Camp group led by a small team of Greenlandic people. This is an ultimate excursion for travelers who want an in-depth and highly immersive experience. You don’t even need prior camping skills.

Some of the most memorable things during our 24-hour camping trip included trying local preparations of traditional foods like dried seal and capelin, whale blubber and suasat (a traditional soup); foraging for wild berries and herbs; fishing the river for trout; walking through one of the only forests in Greenland; and sitting around the fire sharing stories, laughing and learning more about the Inuit way of life from our hosts. Canvas glamping tents are provided, along with bedding and all food and drink, though don’t expect any kind of plumbing.

Ilimanaq Lodge. Sofie Andersen/Lonely Planet

How much money do I need for Greenland?

Greenland is a fairly isolated island and unsurprisingly expensive for visitors. Agriculture and farming are extremely limited because of the tundra terrain, along with the challenges of unpredictable weather and limited infrastructure. Almost all products in Greenland are imported, and this is reflected in the prices. Additionally, some smaller, more isolated towns receive just a few supply shipments a year, making items scarce and pricey. Tours and lodging are also fairly expensive because the cost of living is so high for locals.

Greenland uses the Danish kroner (kr), and cash is often the only method of payment outside of Nuuk. It’s best to arrive with cash, though there are ATMs in downtown Nuuk and Ilulissat.

Night in a hostel: 650kr

Night in a simple hotel: 1100kr

Night in an upscale hotel: from 1900kr

Latte: 35kr

Casual meal: 125–200kr

Tasting menu: 800kr

Do I need a visa to visit Greenland?

Travelers from Canada, the EU, the UK and the US do not need a visa prior to entering Greenland. For a full list of countries, check here.

Hikers at the Ilulissat Icefiord. Zbigniew Wyrozumski/Shutterstock

What should I pack for Greenland?

Making sure that you’ve packed all your necessities is extra important when traveling to a place like Greenland, where it’s not easy to pick up something you've forgotten. While it’s possible to find some essentials like toiletries in Nuuk, it’s recommended to buy these items only in a dire situation, since it’ll come from the limited supply available to locals.

These items should have a guaranteed space in your bag:

An all-weather parka with a waterproof outer shell, a removable insulating layer and a hood

A variety of wool or synthetic base layers, midlayers, sweaters and socks, plus a hat and waterproof gloves

Waterproof hiking shoes

Sunglasses with UV protection

Sunscreen

Mosquito head net for trips in warmer months

Some tour operators will have specialty gear available to use or rent during an activity, such as crampons for ice walks or pullover rain parkas for boat tours. I like to consider this when pricing out tour options, since it'll save space in my suitcase or the extra expense of buying gear I may not use that often.

What are the best souvenirs to buy in Greenland?

Always buy local and handmade souvenirs, preferably directly from the maker, when possible. Beautiful knitted clothing made from musk ox, jewelry carved from animal bone, intricate beadwork and Labrador tea are common finds that also have meaning to the culture. Although often stunning and very unique, skip anything made from ivory. While these are sustainably sourced in Greenland (usually as part of their “using the whole animal” philosophy), these products can drive interest in illegal ivory practices off the island.

Big tip: Remember to read up on the current customs laws for any country you'll be entering on the way home. Dried meats, anything made with animal parts and fresh herbs are on most no-go lists.

Uummannaq. Tetyana Dotsenko/Shutterstock

Consider booking a cruise

Cruises are the most popular way for tourists to visit Greenland, especially for first-timers – and for good reason. Cruises take care of a lot of the logistical challenges like transportation and accommodations, and itineraries often include several of the must-do experiences and can allow travelers to visit more places in less time than if they'd arranged everything themselves.

Smaller expedition cruises can also give access to areas of the island that tourists never see otherwise. You'll have the additional benefit of sailing with a team of experts who may give presentations on Greenland’s culture, history, geography and nature for better context. The downsides are that itineraries tend to be lengthy, and you may miss out on some of the niche activities you're interested in if they aren't on the itinerary, and intrepid travelers may feel a loss of independence.

If you’re looking for a luxurious place to lay your head or want the best odds of breaking through the ice of East Greenland, National Geographic–Lindblad Expeditions’ Resolution and Endurance vessels have the highest ice-class ratings and can go where many others can’t. Quark Expeditions sails coast-to-coast and is focused on active experiences off the ship. Quark also has an excellent reputation for working directly with local communities and offering genuine cultural experiences led by locals. Aurora Expeditions stands out as a good balance of upscale comfort and adventure with its Greenland-inclusive Arctic itineraries.

Keep in mind these cultural considerations