The gateway to Spain’s gorgeous resort-lined Costa del Sol, Málaga is one of the region’s most vibrant cultural hubs, loved for its museums, art galleries and historic sights. It’s also the birthplace of Pablo Picasso and home to both Moorish and Roman ruins.

Even if it’s your first trip to Málaga, you should have no trouble losing yourself in the country’s deliberate, unhurried way of life and enjoying this city’s eclectic mix of adventure, history, local cuisine and exciting arts scene. Use this quick guide to help you nail the basics.

Málaga at sunset brings sherbet-colored skies. Will Selarep/Getty Images







When should I go to Málaga?

There’s no wrong answer to this question, really; Málaga rarely disappoints.

Summer is an obvious choice so you can enjoy its beaches and hot weather, but this will also be the most crowded and most expensive time to visit. If you’re there in mid-August, catch the nine-day Feria de Málaga, a huge party marked with flamenco, Andalusian traditions, music, street decorations, fireworks and carnival rides.

The shoulder seasons of spring and autumn will still bring warm temps, possibly enough for swimming in the sea, yet the midday hours will be far more comfortable for lots of walking and sightseeing. The city comes alive at Easter during its annual Semana Santa or Holy Week processions.

There is no proper rainy season in Málaga, but spring and autumn do tend to be wetter than other times of year. Don’t rule out visiting in winter, though, as the weather is dry and sunny with mild temps making outdoor meals and sightseeing a pleasure.

Flamenco dancers fill the streets, drawing crowds during Feria de Málaga. Ryszard Filipowicz/Shutterstock

How much time should I spent in Málaga?

Málaga isn't a huge city. You can easily capture the main sights and historic highlights in one weekend, focusing on the Museo Picasso, the Alcazaba Moorish fortress and the city’s grand cathedral.

With four or five days, explore the hip neighborhood of Soho with its funky street art and the traditional fishermen’s neighborhoods of Pedregalejo and El Palo. A week in Málaga, though, ensures a perfect blend of beach time, museum-hopping and even a day trip further afield. Some options: explore Montes de Málaga Natural Park, visit one of the other towns on the Costa del Sol or hike the Caminito del Rey pathway along the steep Gaitanes gorge.

Is it easy to get to and around Málaga?

Málaga is one of the main travel hubs in southern Spain and the gateway to the Costa del Sol, so there are plenty of budget and international airlines that fly here from around Europe. From the airport take the local train, bus or metro to the main María Zambrano Train Station in just 20 minutes. From there it’s a short 15-minute bus or metro ride into the historic center or a 20-minute walk. The city’s Centro Histórico is very compact and getting around on foot is best. You’ll probably only need to use buses when going to the beach or old fishermen’s neighborhoods and the local Cercanías if doing a day trip along the coast or going back to the airport.

The center of Málaga is super-walkable and perfect for people-watching over tapas. Luis Dafos/Getty Images

Top things to do in Málaga

Get to know Pablo Picasso

Málaga is famed for being the birthplace of cubist artist Pablo Picasso. Even though he only lived here until he was 10, it’s one of the best cities in which to learn about him. Visit the Casa Natal de Picasso to see the house where the artist was born and find out how his early life shaped the artist he became. Move on to the Museo Picasso Málaga to see some 200 pieces of the artist’s best works housed in an elegant 16th-century palace.

Marvel at Málaga's cathedral

In the center of town sits Málaga’s immense cathedral. It’s one of the best examples of the Andalusian Renaissance style in the region, surrounded by lush gardens filled with ponds and fountains. Built on the site of a former mosque, construction began in the 16th century and continued until 1782. Locals affectionately refer to it as ‘La Manquita’ (The One-Armed Lady) due to the fact that only one tower was ever completed.

Explore the courtyards of the Alcazaba

Climbing up the hillside and overlooking the Centro Histórico stands the city’s Moorish fortress, one of its most emblematic sights. Originally built in the 11th century, it’s made up of a series of courtyards and small fountain-filled gardens connected by rambling pathways and Arabic archways. Its highlight is the palatial-like Patio de la Alberca, reminiscent of Granada’s Alhambra. Up above the Alcazaba, remains yet another impressive historic building – the Castillo de Gibralfaro. Also of Moorish origin, it was originally built in the 8th century, but was remodeled in the 14th century to be used as a lighthouse and military barracks.

A beautiful sun-dappled view of the Alcazaba, a medieval Moorish castle in Malaga, Spain. Mazur Travel/Shutterstock

Admire the ancient Teatro Romano

Sitting right below the Alcazaba lies the city’s ancient Roman amphitheater. It dates from the time of Emperor Augustus in the first century AD and is quite a sight to behold, particularly when it’s lit up at night. Pop into the small, attached interpretation center to check out ancient objects and learn more about the site's history.

Wander the market for local produce

Soak in the sights and smells of the Málaga foodie scene inside the 19th-century Mercado Atarazanas, where vendors' stalls are loaded with everything from plump sardines and Payoyo cheese to olives and cured meats. It even has two bars to stop and sample the produce on site. Its magnificent stained-glass window and Moorish-style entrance, once the gateway to the old city, only add to its splendor.

Delve into Málaga's art scene

Picasso is not the only artist who has made his mark on the city; Málaga is southern Spain’s biggest and most important art hub, from classic and historic art to contemporary and even street art. Our shortlist for inspiring and beautiful galleries: The Museo de Málaga houses around 2000 works from the 15th up to the 20th centuries; the Centro de Arte Contemporáneo hosts changing exhibitions from local artists as well as famous international ones; and the Centre Pompidou Málaga is an offshoot of the modern art museum in Paris. Stroll through the city’s Soho neighborhood, too, an open-air museum filled with street art from some of the world’s best graffiti artists.

My favorite thing to do in Málaga

I love walking the city at night, taking in all its ancient monuments, which look magical when lit up. Eventually, I’ll hit some of its most historic bars for a lively tapas crawl: I love the madness of Antigua Casa de Guardia where you jostle up to the long bar and fight for space to sample Málaga sweet wines served directly from the barrels.

Next, I’ll head to the rambling rooms of El Pimpi, right in front of the Alcazaba, its interior decorated with old bullfighting posters, wine barrels, Andalusian ceramic tiles and climbing green vines. For something a little different, I love Las Merchanas, a Semana Santa or Holy Week-themed bar filled with over-the-top religious memorabilia and delicious classic tapas bites.

How much money do I need for Málaga?

Spain is generally not considered an expensive destination, but over the last few years prices have been rising dramatically, and Málaga is one of the cities where it’s risen the most. Most places accept debit cards, but its a good idea to have cash for your post-siesta tapas break.