The name Bora Bora comes from the Tahitian language, and roughly translates to “created by the gods.” To call Bora Bora photogenic would be a glaring understatement. Formed by a volcano some 7 million years ago, the island’s stunning basaltic peaks soar above lush lowland rainforest, while the surrounding lagoon’s sapphire, indigo and turquoise hues swirl like a blue-obsessed painter’s palette. Most of the luxury hotels and resorts are situated on a motu, or small islet.

Bora Bora might be known for its luxe resorts but this French Polynesian paradise has so much more to offer. With diving, snorkeling and hiking excursions and countless lagoon and island tours on offer, here are nineteen top things to do in Bora Bora.

Don’t be afraid to snorkel with the blacktip sharks – just be sure to keep your distance. Stephan Debelle/Getty Images

1. Snorkel with sharks and rays

Many of the society islands, including Bora Bora, have a snorkel spot filled with blacktip reef sharks and stingrays. It started because local fishermen used to clean their daily hauls here and that attracted the wildlife which, in turn, attracted the tourists. You are no longer allowed to feed the sea life (although, unfortunately, a couple of tours still do), however, it’s safe and fun to get in the water with them.

The sharks tend to be shy and keep their distance but some of the stingrays are quite friendly and will come right up to you as if to say hi and welcome you to the island. Always be respectful of marine life and do your best to give them plenty of space. This sandbank in the lagoon is a popular diving site and is located well off the main island – it can only be reached by boat. You will need to join a snorkel trip, day excursion, or rent a boat to visit.

2. Explore Bora Bora by land and sea

Spend a full day exploring the lagoon around Bora Bora by joining a lagoon excursion. This activity is offered by several companies and includes multiple snorkel stops (including the shark and ray spot described above) as well as a sea-side lunch on a motu. Lunch is poisson cru which is a raw tuna dish served with lime juice, coconut milk, and a mixture of fresh vegetables. You will also likely get some barbeque chicken, fresh fruit, rice, and other island picnic essentials. It’s a fun way to spend a day exploring Bora Bora by water. Our recommended lagoon tour operators include Lagoon Service, Moana Adventure Tours and Reef Discovery.

Planning tip: Competition is fierce among the various operators who provide trips on the lagoon and its surrounding motu, so don’t hesitate to shop around. Ask what’s included in a cruise and check the ethos of the operator, especially regarding interactions with sharks – a growing number of operators are abstaining from creating inappropriate interactions with animals.

3. Walk the white sands of Matira Beach

Considered the most beautiful beach in Bora Bora, Matira Beach is a public beach with soft white sand. It stretches 1.6km (1 mile), which means it’s both walkable and spacious enough to stretch out.

The beach is also perfect for swimming and snorkeling. If you're facing the water, the part of Matira Beach to the right is a pretty decent snorkel spot. Anywhere on the beach is great for swimming.

4. See a traditional Polynesian dance show

If there’s one thing you absolutely have to check out while you’re on Bora Bora, it’s a traditional dance show. Many are held in one of the luxury resorts and require reservations. Some resorts are fine with outsiders grabbing a drink at the bar while a show is happening, but be sure to call ahead and ask.

There are performances nearly every night of the week, with the exception of Sunday. The schedule is posted on the door of the Maupiti Express office in Vaitape, and if you’re staying at Le Bora Bora, the St Regis, the Conrad, the Four Seasons or one of the InterContinentals, ask at reception about which night(s) the dancers will perform. The Bora Bora Yacht Club also hosts a performance and dance night on Tuesdays, but the food and entertainment are not as spectacular as the setting.

5. Hike the mountains of Bora Bora

Bora Bora is a popular hiking destination, although many of the island’s most popular trails are well hidden in the lush, tropical jungle – having a guide for the big trails such as the Sacred Cave of Anau or Mount Pahia is essential. These trails are not for the faint of heart; you can expect a time of about 6+ hours plus some climbing. However, those who make it will be rewarded with stunning birds-eye views over the island and motus of Bora Bora and the lagoon.

For a less strenuous hike, you can do a three-hour guided hike through the Valley of the Kings. This will take you past ancient villages and historical cultural sites. Again, you will want a guide as the paths are not well marked, plus, your guide can teach you about the local plants and the area’s history. For those interested in hiking in Bora Bora, speak to your accommodation who will help you find a guide.

Stay still and watch the majestic manta rays glide around you under the waters off Bora Bora. Bernard Radvaner/Getty Images

6. Dive with majestic mantas

Bora Bora isn’t considered to be one of the best dive destinations in French Polynesia, but for those who take the plunge, you won’t be disappointed. It's home to a couple of manta ray cleaning stations, the most popular of which is Anau. Divers who visit early in the morning can expect to see a dozen or so mantas gliding by in the morning light. Stay still and quiet and they will get very close.

Note: Anau is also a snorkel spot but visibility isn’t great and the mantas tend to be deeper so diving is the better option.

7. Shop – and dive – for pearls

Tahiti and its islands are famous for Tahitian pearls. Pearl shops are common: our favorites include Tahiti Pearl Market, Le Perle de Maimiti and Deep Sel Pearls. You can also visit a pearl farm on a nearby island to see first-hand how pearl farming works and perhaps buy some jewelry. If you’re feeling ambitious, check out a pearl farm that lets you free-dive to harvest your own oyster and keep the pearl. The smaller family-run operations don’t typically have a big online presence, so ask your hotel for recommendations.

8. Take a helicopter tour

There are a number of options for soaring over, around and through Bora Bora, the most popular (and costly) of which is a scenic flight.

Tahiti Nui Helicopters offers four experiences on the island: A 10-minute ‘Pacific Pearl’ tour, which loops around Motu Toopa then follows the the island’s east coast before turning back. For double the time and double the price, the ‘Shades of Blue’ tour circles almost the entire island and several scenic motu before reversing course. ‘The Heart of Tupai’ makes a large, 30-minute loop around Bora Bora and also the heart-shaped atoll Tupai, an ideal experience for honeymooners. For an additional cost, the Tupai escape adds a 10-minute stop on the private atoll, where you’ll be alone on the fine white sands at the edge of the shimmering lagoon.

9. Try your hand at kitesurfing

From the months of May to December Bora Bora turns into a fantastic kitesurf destination. Whether you are brand new and interested in learning or a kite-surfing expert looking to add some tricks to your repertoire, you can get in touch with Kite Surf School Polynesie to set up a lesson suited to your level of experience. They will pick you up from your hotel and provide all the instructions and equipment. You just need the essentials (sunscreen, swimsuit, sunglasses, water shoes) and the excitement to learn!

Parasaling lets you take in the beauty of Bora Bora from above. Getty Images

10. View Bora Bora from above on a parasail

If kitesurfing sounds a bit too intense but you are still up for an adventure, why not go parasailing? Bora Bora Parasailing offers 25-minute tours with a rope length of about 305m (1000 feet). You’ll be able to take in some incredible views of the island, resorts, and even the sharks and mantas in the lagoon below.

11. Go whale watching

Between early August and mid-November, just four companies are permitted to conduct whale tours, and these companies largely follow the interaction guidelines to avoid disturbing the migrating humpbacks.

Tohora Bora Bora, the company that pioneered the activity 10 years ago, offers 3½-hour tours on a large boat with a maximum of 10 passengers. Whales are never guaranteed, of course, and the tours take place outside the lagoon, which means the water can get choppy (BYO motion-sickness medicine). Snorkel gear is provided and the boat is equipped with a directional hydrophone, allowing passengers to listen in on whale songs.

12. Support coral reef restoration

Several locations around Bora Bora offer educational experiences related to coral reefs and how they can be protected. Volunteer activities led by nature experts include coral cutting. This involves restoring a damaged or sick piece of coral to a healthier state by splitting it into one or more pieces (coral is regenerative) and placing it in a protected area. Once your coral is large enough to withstand the rigors of ocean life, it’s placed on a reef in the ocean. Coral placements are geo-tagged and shared with you, so you’ll know where your piece of coral has made a home.

13. Uncover Bora Bora’s viewpoints by quad

A fun way to explore the island, learn a little about the history, and take in some impressive views is to join a quad tour with a local. This half-day activity will take you around the island where you will stop at multiple viewpoints, some of which still have the coastal guns brought over by the Americans during WWII when they used the island for a base. The perk about going with a local guide is that they will also fill you in on some of the island’s history, turning this activity into a cultural and adventure sightseeing tour. Get in touch with Many from Bora Bora Quad Adventures for an exciting half-day quad tour. Added bonus: his mom makes delicious coconut cake as a snack!

14. Cycle around the island

Bora Bora is not very big. In fact, you could walk it if you want but it’s probably more enjoyable to rent a bike and circle the road surrounding the island. The freedom of having a bike means that you can stop whenever you like whether it’s to take a photo of a viewpoint, a refreshing dip in the lagoon, or even for a cold drink at one of the ocean-side restaurants. You can rent a bike from most car rental offices or enquire at your accommodation.

15. Appreciate the local culture at Heiva I

If your visit is in July, extend your stay on Bora Bora for the hugely popular Heiva I Bora Bora, or the “Celebration of Life”. Heiva I Bora Bora is the island’s premier festival. It is held in Vaitape at Place Tu Vavau and everyone is encouraged to come and enjoy the celebrations. The festival consists of singing, dancing, and sporting events. Entry is free and there’s plenty of viewing space on all sides of the open air, white-sand arena. Reserved seats in the grandstand, generally occupied by tourists from the high end hotels, run about $20. If you are looking to experience some of the best of French Polynesian culture, then it might be worth timing your visit around this festival. If you can't make it during July, there are plenty of other wonderful events throughout the year.

16. Sample a local restaurant

As you might expect, many restaurants in Bora Bora offer top-notch seafood along with traditional Polynesian cuisine. The traditional dish of Tahiti and Bora Bora is considered by many to be poisson cru au lait de coco (i’a ota ha’ari in Tahitian), which is raw fish in coconut milk. For dessert, try po’e, a sweet pudding made from tapioca starch mixed with banana, guava, papaya or taro root, plus coconut milk. Both dishes are served in nearly every restaurant.

For a fancy night out, consider a Mediterranean-Polynesian fusion restaurant, such as La Villa Mahana. Located on a hillside in what first appears to be a private home, this is a tasting menu experience in a setting decorated with artwork and views into the surprisingly small kitchen. Though bread in restaurants is often on the table as filler, theirs is a must-try.

If dining while watching the sun go down and admiring marine life swimming beneath your feet sounds like fun, consider Lagoon Restaurant at The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort. In addition to delicious cuisine, dinner comes with a spectacular sunset and Mount Otemanu views from 727 Bar. Plexiglass panels set into the dining room floor allow for glimpses of fish and the clear blue water below.

Try saying “maururu” (thank you in Tahitian) for excellent service.

17. Try the local beer, rum and vanilla

Local rum distilleries offer free tours and education, and the sugar cane is generally grown right on the property. Tastings of tropical flavors such as passion fruit rum typically come with a small fee. If you bring some home as a souvenir, they will package your bottle against breakage.

Bora Bora’s two “local” watering holes have closed, so for more upscale imbibing, head to a resort for wine and cocktails. Aparima Bar is a casual spot for afternoon drinks, while the 727 Bar is a chic choice with a view at The St. Regis. At Le Bora Bora by Pearl Resorts, you’ll find Uaina Bar, a cozy spot for wine and unparalleled views of Mt. Otemanu, and Manuia Bar, which specializes in tropical poolside cocktails served with the sunset. Just be sure to make a reservation in advance if you’re not staying at the resort.

Tahitian vanilla is world-renowned for its distinctive smell, taste and flavor, thanks to the local soil. Vanilla is hand-pollinated, because there are no bees anywhere in French Polynesia. Generations of families have worked at vanilla farms such as the aptly named La Vallée de la Vanille, and they are usually eager to share all they’ve learned. A variety of vanilla products are usually for sale at the farms, including vacuum-sealed beans for transport home.

18. Watch a stunning sunset

Bora Bora’s spectacular sunsets are renowned for their beauty. While many resorts and bars claim to offer the best sunset views, you can find a stunning sunset from multiple places on the island, including Matira Beach. If you want to splurge on a sunset cruise, consider the Okeanos Pearl, a catamaran departing from Le Bora Bora by Pearl Resorts at the golden hour.

The overwater bungalow was invented in French Polynesia – and those in Bora Bora do not disappoint. Shutterstock

19. Relax in an overwater bungalow

If you have ever dreamed of staying in an overwater bungalow, Bora Bora is the place to do it. While you can find these luxe accommodations around the world now, they actually originated in French Polynesia and you can immediately see why so many other destinations adopted the idea.

There is no shortage of luxury resorts with overwater bungalows here, however, perhaps the top-rated one is Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora. It is considered to be not just one of the best resorts in Bora Bora, but in the world, and the overwater bungalows here offer beautiful views overlooking the lagoon, white sand beaches, and Mount Otemanu. Now, we can't pretend that staying in one of these stunning suites is cheap. But, if you treat your resort stay as an experience in itself rather than just a place to sleep, it’s worth the money and will provide you with some great memories of your time in Bora Bora.

You may also like:

Bora Bora's best beaches: find your own stretch of paradise

How to get around Bora Bora

The best hikes in Bora Bora