People in Porto are proud of their cuisine; just look at all those spots dedicated to the francesinha, the city’s signature dish. And while this meaty concoction may get the spotlight, there’s a lot more to sample out there, from the freshly grilled fish hailing from Matosinhos to spicy hot dogs and veggie-friendly takes on the classic tripe stew. (Porto residents are known as tripeiros, after all.) Even if they can’t claim the pastel de nata, the city has an endless sweet supply from French-style pastries (looking at you, Brites) to all kinds of Portuguese treats served in traditional confeitarias like Confeitaria do Bolhão. Then there’s the sandwiches, Porto’s fast-food answer, stuffed with anything from quality cured ham to beef and pork steaks.

Food markets are also popular, like the century-old Mercado do Bolhão, or the Time Out Market, a 2024 addition that highlights young chefs at the helm of the city’s most talked-about restaurants. Ready to dive in? Here are some of the top spots to eat in Porto right now that will leave you begging for more.

1. Sip on natural wines paired with Portuguese charcuterie at Taberna Folias de Baco

Port isn’t the only kind of wine you can drink in Porto. The whole Douro region produces some top-notch reds and whites, but only a few folks have gone the natural way. Enter Tiago Sampaio, the winemaker behind Folias de Baco. His organic vineyards are in the Douro Valley, but you can sample a selection of the wines at his tavern in downtown Porto, paired with some delicious Portuguese charcuterie. The space is small, so bookings are highly recommended. There are two fixed menus: Flavors from Douro and a vegetarian option, both costing around €40 (US$47) for two people, but you can also order à la carte. Wine is charged separately by the glass or bottle, but the staff will gladly set up a pairing for you depending on what you’re eating. It’s cash only, so bring enough to cover a few extra glasses – you won’t regret it.

Advertisement

Best dish: The roasted chorizo comes from a small local farmer in Northern Portugal and has a nice smoky flavor that goes perfectly with their orange wine aged in ceramic amphorae.

Cervejaria Gazela, a restaurant in Porto, Portugal, is known for its cachorrinho. Cervejaria Gazela

2. Gobble up a Porto-style hot dog at Cervejaria Gazela

Cervejaria Gazela is one of those places that has been around for decades and it’s still going strong. It's known for its cachorrinho (€4.50/US$5.29), a small hot dog made of quality pork sausage with melted cheese stuffed in a crispy baguette that is brushed with butter and a spicy sauce. While you can eat a whole one by yourself, you’re encouraged to share it with your mates (hence why it’s cut into small chunks).

Besides the cachorrinho, Gazela also makes francesinhas, beef sandwiches, and if you order in advance, you can get stuffed steak rolls, aka bifes enrolados.

Best dish: The cachorrinho is the star here, and it’s best enjoyed with a cold fino (small beer) on the side.

3. Treat yourself to a round of petiscos at Trama

I first stumbled upon Trama when I was staying in Bonfim, one of my favorite Porto neighborhoods. It’s just next door to one of the city’s top specialty coffee spots, Combi, so it was hard to miss. My partner and I were looking for a light dinner (there are only so many francesinhas you can eat), and Trama hit the spot. With a range of petiscos (small dishes) on offer, we were happy to pick and choose a couple of things to share, from the pickled melon topped with crispy ham all the way to the tiramisu for dessert. Add in a couple of glasses of wine, and the bill came to around €47 (US$55) for the two of us.

Advertisement

Best dish: The grilled octopus was among the best I’ve had in Portugal, super tender and with a Middle Eastern flair brought by the flatbread and the labneh pairing.

Left: Café Santiago's francesinha, a meat-layered sandwich that is popular in Porto. Right: Café Santiago has indoor and outdoor seating. Café Santiago

4. Tuck into the city’s signature dish at Café Santiago

If there’s one dish Porto is renowned for, it’s the francesinha. I must admit I wasn’t the biggest fan of this meat-layered sandwich when I first tried it, but with each visit to the city, I grew to like it more. Even found myself craving for one now and then. Everyone has their favorite francesinha spot. I like Café Santiago. It has a chill atmosphere and a few terraced seats where you can hunker down for a while with a fino or two.

So what goes into Santiago’s francesinha? Mortadella, two types of sausage, beef steak, ham, and cheese sandwiched in white bread, then topped with an egg, more cheese, and a good spoonful of spicy tomato and beer sauce.

Best dish: You can get the classic francesinha for about €12 (US$14) or upgrade to the sirloin steak version for about €16 (US$18). Note: they charge a small fee to split it into two, but it’s worth it if you’re not massively hungry.

5. Enjoy the surprise seasonal menu at Michelin-starred Euskalduna Studio

Born in Vila Nova de Gaia, Chef Vasco Coelho Santos has been conquering the city’s culinary scene for a while, spearheading multiple projects, from Ogi, a bakery making sourdough with Portuguese cereals, to fine dining spots like Euskalduna Studio. With one Michelin star, Euskalduna has a Japanese omakase feel, where you order at the counter and let the chef work his magic. You’ll need to ring the bell (and make a reservation) to enter, but once inside, you’re in for a treat. The tasting menu (€160/US$188) is always a surprise, but you can count on about 10 dishes highlighting seasonal ingredients with influences from Portugal, Japan, and the Basque region.

Best dish: Even though the menu rotates, you’ll always find a good selection of seafood, mostly sourced from local fishmongers.

6. Pick your way through pastries, oysters, and canned goods at Mercado do Bolhão

When Mercado do Bolhão was completely renovated in 2022, it caused a bit of a stir. The 19th-century market’s revamped design wasn’t to everyone’s taste, but many of the vendors remained the same and continued to attract their longtime patrons. They’re still around today, joined by a series of newer ventures from Ostraria do Bolhão, dishing out fresh oysters and sashimi, to Flávio Tavares’ Mercado das Empadas serving savory pies made with ingredients from his Alentejo hometown. You’ll also find stalls stacked with canned sardines, cheese, charcuterie and more.

Best dish: Enjoy a couple of snacks from downstairs or head up to the restaurants on the third floor for a proper meal. Culto ao Bacalhau specializes in all things codfish, while Casa Vegetariana does some mean veggie-friendly treats.

The dining room at Nem Carne Nem Peixe in Porto, Portugal. Nelson Garrido

7. Sample veggie-friendly local treats at Nem Carne Nem Peixe

Porto has really stepped up its game in the vegetarian department with spots like Fava Tonka and Apuro making strides with the locals. But while those places are playing around with different influences, Nem Carne Nem Peixe is sticking to the classics and giving them a veggie twist.

That tripe stew the city is so famous for? Here it’s made with mushrooms and vegetarian chorizo. The Polvo à Lagareiro, a favorite octopus dish, gets a grilled leek version. And there’s even a veggie francesinha. Despite the tweaks, it feels just like your mom’s home-cooked meals.

Best dish: The vegan sausage with truffled mashed potato is delicious, as is the rabanada, a Portuguese version of French toast usually eaten around Christmas time.

8. Sink your teeth into a proper ham and cheese sandwich at Casa dos Presuntos O Xico

Porto’s obsession with sandwiches goes way beyond the francesinha (if you’d even call that a sandwich). If you’re on a budget, there’s nothing better than hitting one of the city’s sandwich shops. Just a few minutes from the Campanhã train station, Casa dos Presuntos O Xico sells exactly what it says in the name: cured ham.

You can nibble on chunks of it by itself or ask for the sande de presunto, to get it wrapped in a bun with a thick layer of buttery cheese in the middle. They’ve gotten so popular that they opened another spot closer to town at Rua Santo Ildefonso 205.

Best dish: Although the cured ham gets center stage, Casa dos Presuntos O Xico does make other dishes like the rojões, juicy fried pork dipped in a cumin-infused sauce.