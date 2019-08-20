Lonely Planet may earn a commission from affiliate links on our site. All recommendations and reviews reflect our own independent opinions.

Famed for its opulent thermal baths and lavish architecture, Budapest is so much more than just the districts edging the Danube. From the stately monuments of Castle Hill to the revitalized industrial quarter of Ferencváros, the Hungarian capital still has the power to surprise nearly 2000 years after the Romans discovered its naturally warm waters.

Divided between Buda, on the west bank of the Danube, and Pest, on the east bank, each of Budapest’s neighborhoods has a distinct personality that gradually changes as you cross from one kerület (district) into another. It's worth taking time to roam beyond the top sights to less-touristed neighborhoods to experience Hungary's great spa city as residents do.



The neighborhoods of Budapest are arranged in a similar pattern to the arrondissements in Paris. Each district fans out in a clockwise direction from the center, beginning at Buda (Districts I and II), continuing onto Óbuda Island (District III), and then moving across Pest (Districts IV through to XXIII).

This logical layout makes the Hungarian capital comparatively easy to navigate, but few travelers find time to visit all 23 districts. On a weekend city break, it makes sense to base yourself close to the river, but on a longer trip, you can save money by staying further from the center.

Budapest offers plenty of choice, so narrow down your shortlist with our guide to the best neighborhoods to stay in when you visit Budapest.

Advertisement

To start planning your trip, download the Lonely Planet app or check out our Budapest & Hungary guidebook for local tips, maps and more.

1. District I: Castle Hill (Castle District)

Best neighborhood for history lovers

The gateway to the Fisherman's Bastion in the Castle Hill district of Budapest. ZGPhotography/Shutterstock

With its cobbled streets, Ottoman-era echoes and grand Habsburg palaces, Castle Hill exudes a powerful sense of history. Alongside the neighborhood's medieval relics, you’ll find the Hospital in the Rock, a subterranean infirmary used in both WWII and the 1956 Revolution against Hungary's Stalinist government.

Take a morning plunge into the thermal pools set under the Ottoman domes of the Rudas Baths (but note that some days are single-sex only), then work up an appetite with a walk through the Tabán area to Krisztina tér for a decadent brunch at Bistro Déryné.

Afterward, hike up to Buda Castle for a visit to the Hungarian National Gallery or the Castle Museum, before popping by the turrets of the Fisherman’s Bastion for one of the most iconic views over the Danube, with the spires and domes of the Hungarian Parliament Building looming across the river.

In the evening, wander through the quaint streets – keep an eye out for the 14th-century synagogue, the ruins around Buda Tower and the grave of Abdurrahman Abdi, the last Ottoman Pasha (governor) of Buda. Salute the day with a glass of wine over dinner at Pierrot, an excellent Hungarian-French fusion restaurant housed in a former medieval bakery.

Where to Stay

2. District V: Belváros and Lipótváros

Best neighborhood for architecture and design

The lavish interior of St Stephen’s Basilica in District V, Budapest. posztos/Shutterstock

You can still see the stones from Pest’s old city wall surrounding District V on the east bank of the Danube, but today, elegant residences and monuments like the grand Hungarian Parliament Building and St Stephen’s Basilica populate the inner city.

History has left its mark – bullet holes from 20th-century conflicts still scar some facades – but modernity molds itself into the cracks with trendy design hubs and new-wave cafes. To fuel up, go to Szimply Food for brunch and grab a coffee at Kontakt next door.

Advertisement

Swerve the paprika-laden tourist shops on Váci utca, and instead discover Hungarian design at MONO Art and Design and Paloma on Kossúth Lajos utca, or peruse some handmade vintage-style stationery at Bomo Art. Later, head north along the river to the poignant Shoes on the Danube memorial before turning towards the Hungarian Parliament.

Break for a bite at the market on Hold utca after admiring the architecture of Ödön Lechner’s art nouveau Postal Savings Bank. Treat yourself to dinner at the Michelin-starred Costes Downtown, or try the gastronomic offerings at the Kempinski Hotel Corvinus. Wrap up with cocktails at sunset at The Duchess, a hidden rooftop bar above the elegant Matild Palace hotel.

Where to Stay

3. District VII: Erzsébetváros and the Jewish Quarter

Best neighborhood for Jewish history

Szimpla Kert, one of Budapest's iconic ruin bars. albertolpzphoto/Shutterstock

Blending complex history with eclectic, contemporary life, District VII on the Pest side of the Danube was once home to the Nazi ghetto for Jewish people during WWII. Today, restored synagogues rub shoulders with romkocsmák ("ruin bars") that opened in derelict spaces after the fall of the Iron Curtain, alongside hedonistic party hostels and unique design shops.

Have a Middle Eastern breakfast at Tel Aviv Cafe before exploring the neighborhood. Discover the city's Jewish heritage in the Great Synagogue on Dohány utca, the Orthodox Synagogue on Kazinczy utca, and the neo-Moorish synagogue on Rumbach Sebestyén utca.

Afterward, step into Printa for silkscreen prints, design and upcycled fashion. Grab lunch and a coffee around trendy Gozsdú Udvar, a network of interconnected courtyards that was once part of the Jewish ghetto. Stop at number 15 Király utca to see the thought-provoking Ghetto Wall memorial through the gate.

Before you hit the neighborhood's iconic ruin bars, get a quick bite from Bors Gasztro Bár or opt for elegant dining with a Jewish twist under the lit-up trees in shabby-chic Mazel Tov. Start an evening out by sipping a few drinks at Szimpla Kert, Budapest's first and most famous ruin bar. Set in a dilapidated apartment complex, it's decked out with quirky items and mismatched furniture.

Continue with a stop at the Instant–Fogas party complex, Budapest's biggest ruin bar, housed in a former dental laboratory. It's one of the most popular nightlife spots in the city, with seven dance floors playing a range of music styles from house and Latin to underground electronica and rock.

Where to Stay

4. District VIII: Józsefváros

Best neighborhood for bohemians

The neoclassical frontage of the Hungarian National Museum in Budapest's District VIII. Anna Linda Knoll/Shutterstock

Until recently, travelers tended to avoid District VIII, and it's still a little rough around the outer edges, but at its heart lies the Palace District, named after the palatial apartments that once belonged to Budapest’s 19th-century aristocratic elite. Józsefváros also formed the backdrop to the 1956 Revolution – the first shots were fired in the former Hungarian Radio Headquarters on Bródy Sándor utca.

Grab a coffee from Lumen, a local roastery and cafe, and then peruse the Italian-influenced architecture of Mikszáth Kálmán tér to get a feel for the area. This is where local vintage shoppers often hang out; head up to the quirky Vintage Shop on the other side of the Grand Boulevard (Nagykörút) or visit Typo Showroom for a mix of vintage and design items.

Make sure you stop to look up en route, as some of the architectural detailing in this neighborhood is sublime. Pay special attention to the intricate Ervin Szabó Library, housed in a neo-baroque palace from the 19th century.

In the afternoon, grab a bite from Budapest Bagel before heading over to the neoclassical Hungarian National Museum. Pay a visit to the beautiful Venetian-Moorish-style Uránia Cinema for an arthouse film or just a cup of tea in the cafe. For good food and a creative buzz, Café Csiga is a great place to start before drinking with the artsy crowd in one of the neighborhood bars.

Be sure to pop into the Auróra, the district's countercultural hub, with its hidden courtyard bar. Further out in this district is Gólya, a co-operative bar and community center housed in a converted factory. It stages live music every week, as well as lectures, exhibitions and movie nights.

Where to Stay

5. District IX: Ferencváros

Best neighborhood for modern art lovers

Displays at the Zwack Unicum Factory liqueur musuem in Budapest. Andocs/Shutterstock

The former industrial area of Ferencváros was never really popular with tourists, but it’s gaining traction thanks to the cultural complex containing the National Theater, the Palace of Arts and the Ludwig Museum of Contemporary Art. District IX has earned the nickname “Craft Beer District” for the density of bars with local beers on tap.

Kick-start your senses under the wrought-iron pillars of the Central Market Hall – a great spot to pick up some paprika, Hungarian souvenirs or a snack. Take a Danube-side stroll over to the Bálna, a giant undulating complex of glass grafted onto exposed-brick buildings housing cafes, restaurants, galleries and shops.

Grab lunch at one of the many restaurants here, such as EscoBar, before sampling a digestif on a tour at nearby Zwack Unicum Factory, where you can learn all about Hungary’s famous bitter liqueur – made from a combination of more than 40 herbs.

Close out the day with a Michelin-starred dinner at Costes and a few Hungarian craft beers at Élesztő, a converted glass factory with more than 25 beers on tap. For a spot of entertainment, head next door to Trafó, a contemporary performing arts center located in a former electric transformer station.

Where to Stay