Following the earthquake in September 2023, which shook the foundations of Marrakesh, several museums in the city were temporarily closed. Now, for the most part, they are open, improved, and ready for visitors.

As tourism numbers rise in the city, measures are being taken to enhance the overall visitor experience. This is evident at some of the best museums in Marrakesh, where improved information signs are available, and prebooking by time slot is now offered to alleviate crowding and long lines.

Marrakchis, people native to the city, take great pride in their unique culture, which is rich in history and full of many traditions. That's difficult for a visitor to grasp in just a few days, so it's best to take some time to explore the city’s many small, niche museums and discover how it evolved from a trading center into a vibrant, creative hub beloved by travelers worldwide.

MACAAL, housing collections of African contemporary art. art4stock/Shutterstock

1. Museum of African Contemporary Art Al Maaden (MACAAL)

Best for modern art

Having undergone a revamp and structural reinforcements following the earthquake, MACAAL reopened in February 2025. Its earth-textured buildings provide a permanent home for the Lazraq family’s extensive private collection of African art.

Innovative and thought-provoking artists from across the continent are represented here in a bright art gallery that promotes Africa’s creative spirit, with eight exhibition spaces spread across two floors. It’s a place for enjoying African art, starting conversations, and bringing the community together.

Planning tip: MACAAL is located 5km (3 miles) outside the city, and it's best to take a taxi. The museum is open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 6pm.

The cooking stations at Marrakesh's Moroccan Culinary Arts Museum. Mark Green/Shutterstock

2. Moroccan Culinary Arts Museum

Best for food lovers

A charming former 18th-century palace in the Kasbah district has been converted into the Moroccan Culinary Arts Museum, a center for celebrating Morocco’s rich culinary heritage. Visitors can walk through an informative, permanent exhibition that showcases the country’s cherished dishes, ingredients and traditions.

For a hands-on experience, budding chefs should book a place on one of the three daily cooking classes that take place in a state-of-the-art, open-plan kitchen featuring multiple cooking stations. Classes run at 9am, 11am and 3pm. The 11am class is most popular; cook and then eat your dishes for lunch on the roof terrace afterwards. A different dish is prepared each day, and couscous is a Friday tradition nationally.

Planning tip: There’s also a courtyard cafe and restaurant if you’d rather someone else does the cooking.

Musée du Parfum in a 19th-century riad, Marrakesh. celiachen/Shutterstock

3. Musée du Parfum

Best for nature lovers

The elegant Musée du Parfum is situated in a 19th-century riad on a quiet street in the medina and celebrates Morocco's relationship with plant medicine, fragrance and beauty rituals. It was founded by Abderrazzak Benchaâbane, a botanist/perfumer who worked with Yves Saint Laurent at the Jardin Majorelle and in the creation of the first YSL perfumes. The museum stands as a place to share his devotion to the delicate art of perfume-making, aiming to educate people on the importance of respecting nature.

Through the museum's visual displays, photos and scents, visitors can discover the flowers, spices, and techniques used to distill oils, as well as the steps involved in making perfume.

Planning tip: Pre-book and pay an additional fee for the workshop where you get to get to create your own bespoke scent.

Musée Berbère Jardin Majorelle, Marrakesh. Bada1/Shutterstock

4. Musée Berbère Jardin Majorelle

Best for indigenous culture

Situated within the Jardin Majorelle, the Pierre Bergé Museum of Berber Arts offers a deep dive into the diversity and richness of Morocco’s indigenous people, the Amazigh (formerly known as Berber). It’s a well-curated exhibition that showcases a staggering number of objects collected by Pierre Bergé, Yves Saint Laurent’s business and life partner. The collection includes dresses, jewelry and everyday items that tell the story of the Amazigh’s rich history and traditions.

Planning tip: You must purchase a combined ticket for both the Jardin Majorelle and the Berber Museum, as entrance is only available through the gardens. It's best to pre-book a time slot online in advance. Most of the information signs are in French or Arabic – ask at the entrance for a downloadable guide in other languages.

The Water Museum, Marrakech. tichr/Shutterstock

5. Water Museum

Best educational museum

Hydrophile heaven! At the Water Museum, you can learn about the importance of water in Morocco, its evolution and its management. Captivating interactive maps and videos bring to life the water challenges presented in a country with large desert regions, and introduce the sustainable solutions that have been implemented, such as desalination, fog harvesting and hydraulic systems. The overall experience is both educational and enlightening for people of all ages.

Planning tip: The museum is located in the Palmeraie.

A courtyard within Dar El Bacha Museum, Marrakech. PlanBDesignDigital/Shutterstock

6. Dar El Bacha Museum

Best bite-size cultural experience

The former palace of the Pasha of Marrakech, an influential figure in the early 1900s, is now Dar El Bacha Museum, an exquisite example of Islamic architecture in the medina. Marvel at the ornately decorated rooms, hand-carved wooden ceilings and intricate zellige (colourful geometric mosaic tilework). Pretty, citrus-scented courtyards are filled with orange trees, fountains, columns and geometric designs. Beautifully curated items from across Morocco are showcased, including traditional attire, jewelry, art and musical instruments.

Planning tip: Multilingual information displays bring the former palace to life, but not so much as to overwhelm; it’s easily explored in a one-hour visit. Events and pop-up exhibitions take place throughout the year; check Instagram for the latest updates. The museum is also known for its in-house cafe, Bacha Coffee House. Be warned, the average wait time for a table is 1½ hours.

Musée Yves Saint Laurent in Marrakesh. Alex Cimbal/Shutterstock

7. Musée Yves Saint Laurent

Best for fashion lovers

Anyone interested in the life and work of Yves Saint Laurent, the well-known French fashion designer who came to Marrakesh for inspiration and retreat, won't want to miss a visit to the Musée Yves Saint Laurent. The museum holds approximately 2000 items, mostly dresses, not all of which are displayed at once. Exhibitions are constantly changing, and themes are usually set for a specific period.

The current exhibition features the private collection of Hamish Bowles, a fashion journalist who discusses his lifelong obsession with YSL in a short film shown in the museum's auditorium. Whilst in the main exhibition room, visitors can walk through Yves Saint Laurent’s career, portrayed in dresses, from his finest haute couture to his Rive Gauche, ready-to-wear collection. Many of these dresses have never been seen by the public before.

Planning tip: The Hamish Bowles exhibition will run until January 1, 2026. Pre-book a few days in advance for your preferred time slot.

8. Meydene

Best museum for kids

This forward-thinking cultural center is located on M Avenue, a modern neighborhood on the western side of medina. At Meydene, visitors can discover Marrakesh through virtual reality. Various immersive, sensory-guided journeys feature digital installations that reveal the city’s cultural identity and its people in a playful way.

It’s particularly popular with kids, who love exploring the city streets, hearing the history, and meeting the locals, virtually. The Hall of Wonders zone uses cutting-edge technology to recreate and share some of the sensations that visitors experience when exploring Marrakesh. The center also houses a gallery, a theater and a rooftop cafe.