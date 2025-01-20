There’s never been a better time to lace up the bathing suit, lather on the sunscreen and hit a postcard-perfect beach in St Pete/Clearwater, with growing buzz that it boasts some of the best beaches in Florida – and even the US.

And, as it turns out, each of its beaches offers a unique vibe, with happenings that span from the outdoorsy to the more tranquil along the region’s 35-plus mile stretch of white-sand bliss. Here’s our list of can’t-miss beaches, starting with the barrier islands to the north and venturing south.

The St. Pete Pier. Sunshower Shots / Shutterstock

1. Honeymoon Island

Best beach for nature lovers

What’s that chirping you hear? If you’re at Honeymoon Island, it’s most certainly the diverse bird population, and perhaps some beachgoers and wildlife watchers chirping back. The four-mile stretch of beach is home to various bird species such as osprey, oystercatchers, great blue herons and more. Amid the birds, you may even spot a 12-pound gopher tortoise or armadillo scooting by.

To maximize your wildlife viewing, head to Wheel Fun Rentals, which offers a variety of surrey bikes, cruisers and kids’ bikes rentable by the hour or day. From there, the Osprey and Pelican Trails – totaling approximately 2.5 miles – offer up calming Gulf vistas and birdwatching opportunities. Be sure to keep a respectful distance from the gulls, terns and sandpipers that nest in the sand; it's important to preserve their precious habitat.

The spotted sandpiper is one of many bird species found on Honeymoon Island © drferry / Getty

If you’ve brought an animal of your own (your dog!), leashed dogs are permitted on nature trails, and Honeymoon Island dog beach is at the southern tip of the island for your pup to play.

Directly to the south of Honeymoon Island is Caladesi Island, a secluded locale accessible only by boat. The island is virtually as nature made it: unspoiled and pristine. You can rent a kayak to get across and once there, paddle the peaceful 3.5-mile mangrove trail. Or if paddling isn’t your thing, the ferry between the two islands takes about 20 minutes and departs hourly from 10am and every 30 minutes on weekends and during peak season from mid-February to Labor Day. The roundtrip fee is $18 for adults and $9 for children ages 6-12.

Location: 1 Causeway Blvd, Dunedin FL 34698. Barrier island west of Dunedin, FL, accessible via the Dunedin Causeway.

Parking: $8 per vehicle carrying up to 8 people, $4 single occupant vehicles.

Amenities: ADA-compliant parking spaces and restrooms, free beach wheelchairs, showers, paved paths, elevated boardwalks, café and picnic area with barbecue grills, education center and nature trails. Bicycle, kayak, beach chair and umbrella rentals available.

Hours: 8am until sundown daily.

Dog-friendly: Well-behaved dogs on a leash no longer than 6ft are welcome on the nature trail and at the Honeymoon Island State Park Pet Beach.

2. Clearwater Beach

Best beach for first-time visitors

Given its name, it should come as no surprise that Clearwater Beach is home to vast sand, and (you guessed it) often crystal-clear water. Beyond its postcard-perfect allure, this beach offers activities aplenty. Whether you’re looking to settle into a rental chair and soak up some rays, go for a swim in its calm, shallow waters, or partake in a thrill that gets the heart racing, this coastal utopia will absolutely have it.

On the active front, a number of local institutions (like 2 Shea Charters) offer scuba and fishing charters daily. For an aerial perspective of Clearwater Beach’s vivid coastline, Parasail City and Chute ‘Em Up Parasail offer breathtaking adventures. Also, whether you’re a volleyball pro or just looking to bump around, there are a number of courts located just south of the beach’s iconic Pier 60.

Speaking of Pier 60, once you’re ready to wind down for the day, this spot is a spectacular place to catch a sunset. It even offers a daily festival with local artisans and performers.

Location: W End of State Rd 60, Clearwater Beach, FL 33767. Barrier island beach west of Tampa and north of St Petersburg accessible via the Clearwater Memorial Causeway.

Parking: No beach-specific parking. Use metered lots, street parking or garages. Average cost is $3 per hour.

Amenities: Lifeguard-monitored year-round. Close proximity to water activity rentals, marina, charters and cruises. Beach wheelchairs are available at no charge 9am-4pm. Pier 60 Park is open 6am-9pm daily with fishing (some fees apply), playground, shopping, dining, entertainment, picnic tables and restrooms.

Hours: Open 24 hours.

Dog-friendly: Dogs not allowed.

3. Sand Key Park

Best beach for a calm retreat

Across the inlet from Clearwater, Sand Key Park’s sandy shores are a lesser-known retreat from the tourist crowds. The 95-acre park features two distinct sections, a calm beach and a nature area.

This no-frills park is ideal for a low-key beach day. Spend a relaxing afternoon soaking up the sun, strolling the shell-speckled shores or spotting ospreys and egrets along the 1.6-mile nature trail loop. Load up a cooler with your own snacks, or search for the Sand Key Beach Grill food truck that serves up chicken tenders, burgers, fries and ice cream from 10am-5pm, weather permitting.

Location: 1060 Gulf Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33767. South of Clearwater Beach via Gulf Blvd.

Parking: $6 daily fee. Pay stations accept credit cards only.

Amenities: Ample parking, accessible restrooms and bathhouse, playground, boardwalk and nature trail, picnic shelters with grills, kayak rentals, umbrella and cabana rentals.

Hours: 7am until sunset daily. Closed the day after Thanksgiving and on Christmas Day.

Dog-friendly: Dogs not allowed.

4. Belleair Beach

Best beach for a residential feel

For those looking to escape the more touristy areas of St Petersburg, Belleair Beach will be your happy place. This primarily residential area has a classic neighborhood vibe with scattered condo buildings, opulent mansions, very little noise and few commercial offerings – meaning you’ll definitely want to pack a cooler and anything you’ll need for a beach day ahead of time.

Begin at Morgan Park, which offers metered parking and is the only public access point for Belleair Beach (three other access points are available for residents). Once you emerge from the swaying palms, a 4500-plus-ft stretch of white sand is waiting to greet you.

For boaters and fishers looking to dock for a bit, head to 7th Street Park, home to the town’s boat ramp and fishing pier.

Just south of Belleair Beach, Indian Rocks Beach offers a more public-friendly, though slightly more crowded, area for parking, dining and amenities.

Location: 2650 Gulf Blvd, Belleair Beach, FL 33786. Barrier island beach south of Sand Key Park, accessible via Gulf Blvd from Clearwater or Belleair Bridge from the mainland.

Parking: Limited metered parking at Morgan Park $5/hour Mon-Fri and $10/hour on weekends with a three-hour limit.

Amenities: Restrooms and showers at Morgan Park. Marina, fishing pier and boat ramp.

Hours: 6am-9pm.

Dog-friendly: Dogs not allowed.

5. Treasure Island

Best beach for party vibes

Colored by stretches of vast, flat beach and the sporadic sand dune, Treasure Island may sound like a dream, and in many ways, it totally is. To get your lay of the land, hit the mile-long Treasure Island Beach Trail, a paved pathway that runs adjacent to the Gulf and is bike, pet and walker-friendly. Along the winding trail is St Petersburg Municipal Beach, a central place to claim some sand space for a bit, with dozens of volleyball courts and a snack bar nearby.

If Treasure Island’s calming waters inspire you to explore, Treasure Isle Boat Rentals offers pontoon rentals in two, four and eight-hour increments as well as WaveRunners and jet skis for one to two hours. For paddleboarders, Mad Beach Paddle Sports will supply the boards – so long as you can balance yourself on them!

After a day of sunbathing and paddling, head north to the boardwalk at John’s Pass Village in Madeira Beach for souvenirs and waterfront dining.

Location: 11260 Gulf Blvd, Treasure Island, FL 33706. North of St Pete Beach, accessible via the Treasure Island Causeway.

Parking: Metered lots and street parking ranging from $3-5 per hour.

Amenities: Alcohol consumption permitted (no glass). Beach wheelchairs available to rent at City Hall for $5. Restrooms and showers are located at St Petersburg Municipal Beach and adjacent to the Gulf Front Parking Lot.

Hours: Accessible 24 hours.

Dog-friendly: Dogs not allowed.

6. Sunset Beach

Best beach for Old Florida fans (and, obviously, sunsets)

Technically part of Treasure Island, Sunset Beach’s inclusive spirit and easygoing island vibes are similar to those you might find in Key West. The area hardly ever gets crowded and retains a classic beachy feel with its colorful homes, kitschy tiki huts and plentiful outdoor patios. Ka’Tiki and Sloppy Joe’s are local favorites for live music and drinks.

The beach itself features sugar-white sands, some of the clearest water in the Gulf and excellent shelling. As the name implies, be sure to stay for one of its exceptional sunsets.

Location: 8000 W Gulf Blvd, Treasure Island, FL 33707. Southern end of Treasure Island, accessible via Blind Pass Road/Gulf Blvd (Hwy 699).

Parking: Metered lots and street parking ranging from $3-5 per hour. Ring Billed Gull Parking Lot is closest to Sunset Beach Pavilion.

Amenities: Restrooms and showers, playground, pavilion with picnic tables, short walk from parking to beach.

Hours: Accessible 24 hours.

Dog-friendly: Sunset Beach Park (aka Sunset Dog Beach) allows dogs to play off-leash in designated areas. Open daily from 6:30am to 9pm.

7. St Pete Beach

Best beach for a family vacation

Rivaling Clearwater in accolades and popularity, the St Pete Beach area also draws adventure-seekers, urban explorers and discerning gourmands. Compared to Clearwater, St Pete’s quieter nature makes this beach an excellent destination for families, especially those with younger kids in tow. In addition to frolicking along its shores, nearby attractions, like the playground and splash pad at St Pete Pier and the children’s museum, delight young visitors.

There’s plenty for grown-ups to enjoy, too. After a day of relaxing on the coast, head inland to explore art and culture in St Petersburg. Start at Central Ave, where you’ll find funky murals, eclectic boutiques and a thriving nightlife scene. From fresh seafood to innovative brews, St Pete is an essential stop for food lovers visiting the “Gulp Coast.” Crabby Bill’s is a staple for seafood, and Engine No.9 has some of the best-rated gourmet burgers in Tampa Bay. For craft beer connoisseurs, 3 Daughters Brewing, Mastry’s Brewing Co. and Green Bench Brewing Company should not be missed.

Location: 4700 Gulf Blvd, St Petersburg Beach, FL 33706. Southern part of Long Key, below Treasure Island. Accessible via Pinellas Bayway or Hwy 699.

Parking: Metered parking averages $3-5 an hour. SunRunner buses transport visitors between downtown and St Pete Beach. Fares are $2.25 for a single ride or $5 for unlimited rides each day.

Amenities: Restrooms and outdoor showers available. Beach chairs, umbrellas and watercraft for rent. Shops and restaurants nearby.

Hours: Accessible 24 hours.

Dog-friendly: Dogs not allowed.

Pass-a-Grille channel and the islands of Isla del Sol and Vina del Mar on the Gulf Coast of Florida on sunny day. shakzu / Getty Images

8. Pass-a-Grille Beach

Beach beat for boating

Pass-a-Grille Beach is a boat-filled coastal heaven. This stretch of pristine, barrier-island terrain is primarily a two-street town, with Pass A Grille Way and Gulf Way running north to south on the intracoastal and Gulf sides of the island, respectively. In between are a mix of quaint homes, condos, family-owned inns and staple restaurants such as the Hurricane.

For endless Gulf views, soft sand and the bulk of the boating action, head to the south end of the beach, where various crafts stream through the Pass-a-Grille Channel. For a boating adventure of your own, Shell Key Shuttle takes folks across the channel, and a variety of shops surrounding Pass-a-Grille Marina offer up everything from kayak to speed boat rentals.

Location: 900 Gulf Way, St Petersburg Beach, FL 33706. Southernmost end of Long Key, below St Pete Beach. Accessible via the Pinellas Bayway or Hwy 699.

Parking: Free two-hour parking is available from 8am-6pm at 8th Ave. Metered parking starts at $3.25 per hour.

Amenities: Restrooms and outdoor showers, nearby restaurants and shopping. Cabana, umbrella, beach chair and watercraft rentals. Fishing piers.

Hours: Accessible 24 hours.

Dog-friendly: Leashed, well-behaved dogs are welcome at the small Pass-a-Grille Dog Beach, located on the bay side between 1st and 3rd Avenues.

Rent a kayak and paddle peacefully through the tidal waters of Fort De Soto Park. John Coletti / Getty Images

9. Fort De Soto Park

Best beach for kayaking

Comprising five islands and 1136 lush acres, Fort De Soto Park is the largest park in Pinellas County. In addition to mingling with 300-plus species of birds and weaving through miles of paved trails, you may catch a glimpse of some of Florida’s favorite creatures in this Gulf playground.

If you’re looking to paddle, Topwater Kayak Outpost (located in the park), offers kayak and canoe rentals. With a quick trek through and beyond the nearby Soldier’s Hole cove, don’t be shocked if you’re greeted by dolphins, manatees or jumping fish nearby. A popular spot for culminating your outdoor adventure is North Beach, with a sandbar, tidal pools and shells that span the color spectrum.

Make sure to also hit the park’s namesake fort. Built in 1898, it was constructed to protect the area from a prospective attack during the Spanish-American War. Today, visitors can walk a special historical trail and experience a variety of the fort’s buildings and relics firsthand, many of which are housed in the Quartermaster Museum.

Fort De Soto Park is home to 238 camping sites, with RV hookups, restrooms, showers and other modern amenities. Bookings may be made up to seven months in advance and, given the site’s popularity, it’s best to make reservations as early as possible.

Location: 3500 Pinellas Bayway S, Tierra Verde, FL 33715. Southwest of St Petersburg and below Shell Key, accessible via Pinellas Bayway S.

Parking: Park entrance fee is $6 per vehicle.

Amenities: Concessions, restrooms, picnic shelters, playground, souvenir shop, camping, historic fort, paved and nature trails, bicycle and watercraft rentals.

Hours: 7am to dusk.

Dog-friendly: Dogs can enjoy the park off-leash at the Fort De Soto Dog Park/Beach located east of the Quartermasters Museum, across the street from Topwater Kayak Outpost and the Soldiers Hole trailhead.

Planning tips for your trip to St Pete/Clearwater beaches

Timing matters when planning your trip. April through August are ideal for warm, calm waters, despite seeing peak crowds during these months.

Honeymoon Island and other state parks can be especially susceptible to weather events like hurricanes and environmental conditions such as algal blooms (sometimes known as red tide), which are most active from August to October. Be sure to check for advisories and closures that may affect your visit to the Tampa Bay area.

If you’re traveling to Florida during or after a storm, keep an eye on the National Hurricane Center for real-time updates and Visit Florida for safety information that could impact your travel plans. You can find beach condition updates online from St Pete/Clearwater and Pinellas County.