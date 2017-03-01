Boyd Hill Nature Preserve Bike Tour

Your small-group, 2-hour bike tour is a fun way to get up close with the wildlife at the beautiful 245-acre Boyd Hill Nature Preserve. Before you get started on the bike ride, you’ll have the opportunity to poke around the environmental education center and become familiar with the types of flora and fauna you will encounter along the tour.Pick out your mountain bike and meet your guide, who will lead you through the preserve’s five diverse ecosystems and teach you about the wildlife inhabiting them. Cruise along the trails and boardwalks, taking in the sights and sounds of this preserved habitat. Cover 3 miles (4.8 km) of ground and pass by an array of animals, including gators, tortoises, eagles, ospreys, cormorants, herons and much more. Enjoy the scenery and plants as you roll past Lake Maggiore, through groves of trees and expansive meadows. By the end of your ride, you’ll have seen a portion of 212 species of birds, 59 types of butterflies and many more animals that inhabit the preserve.