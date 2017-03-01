Welcome to St Petersburg
Top experiences in St Petersburg
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
St Petersburg activities
St Petersburg-Tampa Bay Speedboat Site-seeing Adventure Tour
Before you start zipping through the waters of Tampa Bay on your speedboat adventure from St Petersburg, you’ll have a safety orientation to review boating basics, rules of the water and hand signals. Then, hop in and experience the thrill of driving your own speedboat while your skilled guide introduces you to the beauty of the Florida coast.Following your guide, who will provide narration through the two-way communication system, you’ll pass beautiful islands that house national wildlife refuges and the historic Fort De Soto Park. You may see pods of bottlenose dolphins, manatees, gopher tortoises and numerous varieties of local birds. There will be several stops throughout the tour at various points of interest. If you want to change drivers, you may do so at any of the brief stops.
Tampa Bay Dinner Cruise from St. Petersburg with Dance Floor
Enjoy a romantic evening cruise with an optional fine dining meal service, which can be purchased once on board the yacht. You’ll love the gorgeous waterfront scenery and a live music on this Tampa Bay yacht cruise. All onboard entrée purchases include an appetizer salad, bread with dipping oils, choice from a 10 entrée menu and house dessert. Relax at your reserved table in the plush comfort of the vessel’s interior or head to one of the outer decks to enjoy the soft breeze. As romantic lights of the Tampa Bay waterfront drift by, you’ll be treated to live renditions of your favorite songs as the DJ gets everyone dancing. Wander the decks or stroll under the starlight – your St. Petersburg Evening Dance Cruise makes for an unforgettable romantic evening.
Small Group Sunset Cruise
Avoid the crowded boats, and take in the sunset over an untouched horizon, in comfort and style.We are the only charter boat in the St. Pete Beach offering sunset cruises aboard luxury vessels. While you sit in cushioned, upholstered seating, we take you on a calm, leisurely ride through the residential waterways of St Pete Beach, past the homes and the mansions. We almost always see dolphins during our sunset cruises as well. There is nothing more magical than seeing dolphins and the sunset at the same time, and that is what you get with our sunset cruise. We end the cruise with a spectacular sunset over the Gulf of Mexico. Whether you are looking for a romantic moment, or just a relaxing cruise, Island Ferry's luxury boats will take you in comfort and style. All of our sunset cruises leave from the Pass-a-Grille Marina in St Pete Beach.
Tampa Bay Sightseeing Cruise from St. Petersburg with Lunch
Head to St Petersburg's Corey Causeway at 11:30am to board the StarLite Sapphire, a USCG certified sightseeing yacht built to accommodate up to 150 passengers. Once on board, settle into the climate-controlled indoor lounge or head to the outdoor decks for great views of Florida's coast. Grab a cocktail and snack from the bar (own expense) and enjoy live commentary from your expert captain about the area's history. You'll learn about the many harbor sites along the waterway and enjoy the scenery of the Gulf of Mexico. Keep a lookout for dolphins, as they're a common sight on this cruise! Lunch Upgrade: Make your afternoon complete by enjoying a delectable lunch prepared by an executive chef on board. Choose from several main courses served with salad and bread (see Itinerary for a sample menu). Please note: price displayed is for cruise only option.
Dance Cruise with Optional Lunch
Meet in St Petersburg in the afternoon and board your fully modern dining yacht: a 113-foot (33-meter) finished with Victorian touches. Settle into your seat or lounge on the viewing decks to take in the remarkable Tampa Bay waterfront scenery as your 2.5 hour cruise begins. On board, enjoy music and dancing, grab a drink from the onboard bar, and admire the panoramic scenery of pristine waters and the beautiful Florida coast from the sightseeing deck. Keep an eye out for dolphins and other wildlife as you listen to your captain’s engaging, informative commentary on the area’s history and points of interest. Enjoy a fabulous lunch onboard prepared by an executive chef, which can be purchased once on board the yacht. Choose from six main courses served with salad and bread.
Boyd Hill Nature Preserve Bike Tour
Your small-group, 2-hour bike tour is a fun way to get up close with the wildlife at the beautiful 245-acre Boyd Hill Nature Preserve. Before you get started on the bike ride, you’ll have the opportunity to poke around the environmental education center and become familiar with the types of flora and fauna you will encounter along the tour.Pick out your mountain bike and meet your guide, who will lead you through the preserve’s five diverse ecosystems and teach you about the wildlife inhabiting them. Cruise along the trails and boardwalks, taking in the sights and sounds of this preserved habitat. Cover 3 miles (4.8 km) of ground and pass by an array of animals, including gators, tortoises, eagles, ospreys, cormorants, herons and much more. Enjoy the scenery and plants as you roll past Lake Maggiore, through groves of trees and expansive meadows. By the end of your ride, you’ll have seen a portion of 212 species of birds, 59 types of butterflies and many more animals that inhabit the preserve.