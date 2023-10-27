Eagle-eyed culture fans have long looked to Barcelona for an artsy escape, and families can dive in too thanks to the city's child-friendly spirit. Whether it's trippy architecture, avant-garde galleries, or that enticing coastline, kids are welcomed into every inch of this seaside city. From exhibitions aimed at tweens to playgrounds next to tapas bars in star-lit plazas, it is a place where culture and children happily collide.

Is Barcelona good for kids?

Charming doesn't quite cover Barcelona's architecture. The city is a brightly colored, swirling creature which captures children's imagination just as much as adults' and makes sightseeing much more enjoyable for the entire family.

What's more, the center of Barcelona is relatively small and lots can be seen and done on foot. Families who do need to take the Metro will find an easy-to-navigate transport system – look into the T-Familiar ticket (€10), where up to four people can travel eight journeys in 30 days.

While navigating the city's cobblestoned streets with a stroller isn't ideal, it's doable. On the plus side, a buggy can offer sun protection and double up as a portable cot for evenings out. With small babies, a sling might be more convenient for nipping into tiny tapas bars, but they can get very hot in the summer.

Barcelona's opening hours might be a sticking point for some visitors. Firstly, lots of shops and restaurants adhere to the siesta, which lasts from around 2pm to 4pm. Secondly, everyone eats late – including families. The best restaurants don't serve food until around 8pm at the earliest. That being said, it is a cosmopolitan city and there will be options for hungry families at all hours. If possible, join the locals and eat at around 9pm; the kids can sleep in the buggy if need be – no one will bat an eyelid.

With its incredible architecture and vibrant culture, Barcelona enchants kids and parents alike © Mariana Alija / Getty Images

Where is best in Barcelona for kids?

The fairytale streets of the Ciutat Vella will spark wonder in little ones; they're lined with cute tapas bars, ancient bodegas, and wonky houses with wrought iron balconies. At lunch, track down one of the many restaurants with playgrounds outside, such as Plaza del Sol, with its climbing frame surrounded by tapas bars, or the lovely vegetarian joint Sopa Barcelona with its huge terrace and enclosed playground.

At times, the busy city center can feel claustrophobic with small kids. When it gets a bit much, take refuge in parks (Parc de la Ciutadella is the biggest and best), beaches (travel north if Barceloneta is too busy), or galleries. Fundació Joan Miró organizes family-focused events and Museu Nacional d'Art de Catalunya hands out free notepads and pencils for children to draw when they feel inspired to.

Best things to do in Barcelona with kids

Best things to do in Barcelona with babies and toddlers

Parc de la Ciutadella

Let toddlers waddle free in this 31-hectare oasis, which (among other things) contains a zoo, museum, whimsical garden center, and a shaded space that hosts free workshops and games for children called LaLudo.

Tapas crawl

While the baby naps in the stroller, embark on a mini tapas tour. Try La Cova Fumada's famous spicy croquettas known as la bomba, and graze on steak and pimientos de padrón (fried green peppers) at El Vaso de Oro.

Hit the beach

Babies adore plunging their squidgy toes in the sand, and while Barceloneta is the closest beach to the city center, it is also the rowdiest. It's good for a few sandcastles but for a full family beach day, travel somewhere calmer, like Bogatell or Nova Icària, just a couple of kilometers northeast along the coast.

Head to Tibidabo for fair rides and mind-boggling views © Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

Best things to do in Barcelona with kids

Tibidabo theme park

This nostalgic fairground has an ingenious location on top of a 512m- (1679ft) high hill, giving even the merry-go-round breathtaking views. Dating back to 1901, Tibidabo is a riot of miniature trains, teacup rides, and the iconic Avió plane which swooshes over the site like a huge bird.

Casa Batlló

Named after the textile merchant who owned it, Casa Batlló is what happened when someone gave Gaudí carte blanche on their home reno. Children under 12 go free to this incredible mansion; they'll love getting their hands on tablets that let them immerse themselves in Gaudí-inspired virtual reality. There are baby carriers available to borrow and room to store buggies.

Sagrada Familia

Gaudí again, this time his exceptional cathedral, which impressed Pope Benedict XVI so much he declared it a basilica. Kids will be hypnotized by the abstract stained glass lit up by the sun. When they've had enough of turrets and columns, there's a brilliant playground opposite where they can blow off steam.

Mercado de la Boqueria

Planning a picnic? Stock up on sun-ripened fruit, freshly dug vegetables, and jamón bocadillos (ham sandwiches) from this buzzy market. There's a hidden playground just around the corner, at Jardins del Doctor Fleming.

Adventurous teens will find tons to do in Barcelona, both on land and in the water © Biserka Stojanovic / Getty Images

Best things to do in Barcelona with teenagers and tweenagers

Boat trip

The views of Barcelona are spectacular from the sea, and some tour operators offer affordable boat trips shared with other visitors. Sailing Experience runs a two-hour brunch journey (€59 adults, €41 children) which makes stops so that brave teens can dare each other to dive into the Mediterranean.

Park Güell

Gaudí's commanding park is a lovely spot to meander through olive trees and sweetly-scented wisteria, but due to the long windy paths and lots of steps, it's not ideal for toddlers or buggies. Better to take older children, who might appreciate the funky mosaics and the jaw-dropping views from the balcony.

Planning tips

Families with small babies take note: Barcelona-El Prat Airport has luggage trollies with Maxi Cosi seats for babies – staff at the information point will find one if there aren't any immediately visible. Traveling light? Bulky things like baby baths, high chairs, and car seats can be rented in Barcelona from shops like BackPackBaby or easytravelkids.