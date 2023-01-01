Stepanavan Dendropark

This cool and tranquil 35-hectare arboretum 11km south of Stepanavan was established in the 1930s and has a vast array of conifers and deciduous trees. It’s especially popular in May when locals with respiratory problems come to inhale the pollen (not recommended for allergy sufferers!). You'll need a car to get here. The Cinderella-style carriage beside the road signals the Hekyat Restaurant, which is popular with locals.

To reach the Dendropark, head towards Vanadzor until you reach the village of Gyulagarak. Cross the bridge here, pass the ruined village church and then take the first street right onto the dirt road. A taxi will cost you AMD1000.