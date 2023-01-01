About 13km from Dilijan, Parz Lich (meaning clear lake) is an attractive sight that explodes with tourism during the summer months. Lakeside attractions include an Armenian restaurant (mains from AMD1200), boats for rent (AMD2000 to AMD5000), a zipline and a rope park (AMD6000 each or AMD9000 for both). You can also stay the night in one of the on-site cottages (AMD12000).

A taxi from Dilijan should cost AMD4000; on weekends you may be able to find a cab in the parking lot for the trip back. If there are no taxis available, the info centre in Dilijan can organise a lift for you.