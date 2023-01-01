Dilijan Local Lore Museum and Picture Gallery

Housing an eclectic collection of European and Armenian art from the 16th to 20th centuries, this gallery is Dilijan's major cultural institution. Some of the older works from Italian and French artists had been housed in museums in Moscow and St Petersburg but were moved to Dilijan during WWII for safekeeping. The standout Armenian work is Arpenik Nalbandyan's Cézanne-like Children from Khndzoresk. Downstairs is a thrilling ethnography and archaeology collection featuring axes and chain mail.

The museum is located in a grandiose building on the road to the upper town.