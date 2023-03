Those who have already visited the Hovhannes Tumanyan Museum in Yerevan will find this timber house where he grew up interesting, but those unfamiliar with his life and work will find the lack of English-language labelling frustrating. The house itself gives an interesting glimpse into local life during the tsarist era.

The museum is located near Dsegh's central square, which sports a statue of Tumanyan, a sculpture garden and a shop.