Kobayr Monastery

Perched above the hamlet of Kobayr is the 12th-century monastery of the same name. The main church has some partially restored Georgian-style frescoes and a detached 13th-century bell tower. There are also three chapels, one with a scenic circular balcony. Behind the main church is a beautiful slow-dripping waterfall that's also worth seeing.

You'll need to watch the road carefully to spot the sign leading to the hamlet of Kobayr (also spelt Khober or Kober), around 6km north of the Tufenkian Avan Dzoraget Hotel and restaurant. Leave your car in the small lot next to the railway line and clamber up the steep path, dodging chickens, pigs and other farm animals on the way. The steep climb takes 10 to 15 minutes.

Kobayr is about 18km from Alaverdi and 33km from Vanadzor. Marshrutky travelling the route between Vanadzor, Alaverdi and Noyemberyan can be flagged down on the highway but only pass twice daily.