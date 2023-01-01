Travelling between Stepanavan and the Debed Canyon, one of two possible routes passes the monastery of Hnevank, located on a winding road 7km from Kurtan and 12km from Dzoraget. Standing inside the gorge on the southern side of the canyon, near the confluence of the Gargar and Dzoragets Rivers, the complex has been ruined and rebuilt several times; most of what is visible today dates from the 12th century. It is particularly attractive in spring and summer when it is surrounded by wildflowers.