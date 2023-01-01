This Soviet-era museum is a shrine to brothers Anastas and Artyom Mikoyan. Anastas was in charge of administering food in the USSR and survived 60 years in the Politburo, outlasting even Stalin. Artyom was the designer of the USSR’s first jet fighter in WWII, the MiG. There’s an early MiG jet outside the museum (no climbing allowed!) and plenty of photos, medals, uniforms and aircraft plans and drawings inside.

The museum also acts as a de facto information centre with details about hikes in the area. Find it downhill from Sanahin Monastery.