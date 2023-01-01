Ijevan Wine Factory

Put aside all expectations of a picturesque winery, because Ijevan's wine factory is just that – a large industrial complex where the local grape harvest is transformed into dry white and sparkling wines under the Haghartsin, Gayane and Makaravank labels. The tour explains how the factory's wine and cognac is produced, and the tasting includes three wines and one or two types of cognac. Tasty jams, juices and compotes are available in the shop.

The factory is about 1.5km from the town centre, on the road to Dilijan.