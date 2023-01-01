Dilijan Historic Centre

This Disneyfied collection of stone and wooden traditional buildings includes the Tufenkian Old Dilijan Complex, workshops for local craftspeople, souvenir shops and the Haykanoush restaurant. As you walk along the main road up to Dilijan's main shopping strip, look for a building housing the Armenian Apostolic Church and a wooden sign for the Tufenkian Hotel on the left-hand side of the road. Walk down the stone stairs next to the sign to find the complex.