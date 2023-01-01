Stepan Shahumian Museum

This Soviet-era edifice was constructed in 1978 on the site of the modest timber home of Stepan Shahumian and his wife Ekaterina Ter-Grigoryan, and the architects chose to preserve and display the house in the central atrium of the new building; it looks like a slightly sad dollhouse. Inside, there are some of the Shahumians' original furnishings plus documents and photographs. There's also an upstairs gallery featuring works by local artists and a downstairs exhibit about the town.