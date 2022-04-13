©takepicsforfun/Getty Images

Northern Armenia

North of Yerevan are the marz (provinces) of Kotayk, Aragatsotn, Shirak, Lori and Tavush. To their west lies the province of Gegharkunik, which links Lori and Tavush with the southern provinces along the edge of Lake Sevan.

Explore Northern Armenia

  • L

    Lori Berd

    On a promontory between the gorges of the Dzoragets and Miskhana Rivers, this ruined fortress has huge towers and massive stone blocks along its exposed…

  • H

    Haghartsin Monastery

    Hidden in a verdant valley 13km northeast of Dilijan, Haghartsin ('Dance of the Eagles’) was built between the 10th and 13th centuries and has three…

  • A

    Akhtala Monastery

    Akhtala, a small village 20km northeast of Alaverdi, has one major claim to fame: the magnificent frescoes in its 13th-century church. These include a…

  • G

    Goshavank

    Founded in 1188 by the saintly Armenian cleric Mkhitar Gosh, who was buried in a little chapel overlooking the main complex, this monastery features a…

  • K

    Kobayr Monastery

    Perched above the hamlet of Kobayr is the 12th-century monastery of the same name. The main church has some partially restored Georgian-style frescoes and…

  • P

    Parz Lake

    About 13km from Dilijan, Parz Lich (meaning clear lake) is an attractive sight that explodes with tourism during the summer months. Lakeside attractions…

  • I

    Ijevan Wine Factory

    Put aside all expectations of a picturesque winery, because Ijevan's wine factory is just that – a large industrial complex where the local grape harvest…

  • V

    Vanadzor Museum of Fine Arts

    There are nearly 2000 works of art on display at this three-floor branch of the National Gallery of Armenia, including paintings, sculptures, drawings,…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Northern Armenia.

