Armenia's snowcapped Caucasus peaks, abundance of ancient monasteries, exuberant and endear capital, and vibrant spring wildflowers are all top reasons to make this your next destination to explore. But, when is the best time to go?

The ideal months for exploring the mountainous regions, especially the Greater Caucasus, are July and August, when the weather isn’t as oppressively hot as it can be in the lower altitudes. May and October offer pleasant weather conditions in the lowlands, but are less suitable for highland adventures because the temps can drop significantly while in the mountains. June or September are the perfect time for a more temperate climate and fewer tourists.

Accommodation prices peak during July and August, with more budget-friendly options in the shoulder seasons of May to June and September to October. Despite seasonal price fluctuations, Armenia remains an affordable destination compared to Western Europe, offering good value across accommodations, dining and activities year-round.

If you’re thinking of exploring Armenia, keep reading for a more in-depth look at the best time to visit.

Wildflowers in Dilijan National Park. Dmitriy Gutkovskiy / Shutterstock

March to June is best for springtime flowers and sipping wine

Spring is the one time of year when Armenia’s brown and grey landscapes suddenly turn green, and when you can see wildflowers blooming everywhere – a result of a rainy reason that can last from March to May. Spring lows can drop to 1°C (34°F) in March but by June, one of the best months to visit, temperatures climb to pleasant highs of 24°C (75°F).

Travel costs remain reasonable and accommodations are more affordable at this time than in peak tourist season. It’s also a good time to head to Yerevan, Armenia’s capital, for Yerevan Wine Days. Taking over Saryan St every June with 70+ wineries and live music, the festival is a testament to Armenia’s burgeoning wine culture. It’s free to attend, but you’ll need to purchase tickets for wine tastings.

June is also when the Goris’ Sheep Shearing Festival takes place in Goris, found in Southern Armenia’s Syunik Province. The festival celebrates traditional sheep shearing methods that have been a part of Armenian rural life for centuries. You’ll be amazed by how quickly sheep can be sheared, and have the chance to experience more of this nation’s cultural history through folk music and traditional dance performances.

In the summer, the resort mountain town of Tsaghkadzor, about 30 miles northeast of Yerevan, is delightfully cool and the forests around the base and at the top of the mountain provide some nice walks, especially in late spring and early summer when the wildflowers are blooming, though there’s little else to do but outdoor activities.

Vardavar celebrations. VahanN/Shutterstock

July and August are the best time for sunshine-filled festivals

Armenia’s lowlands and capital city can be unbearably hot in July and August; temperatures over 40°C (104°F) are not uncommon, although the average is closer to 27°C (81°F). Despite the heat, locals take to the streets every night, especially in Yerevan, where they claim tables at the city’s many outdoor cafes, saunter along its tree-filled boulevards and congregate at the beloved musical fountain in Republic Square.

These scorching months also host some of the region’s major festivals. In July, cool off during Vardavar, where everyone dumps buckets of water on each other. This joyful tradition, with roots in pagan water goddess worship, is celebrated 98 days after Orthodox Easter. You can also cool off in air-conditioned movie theaters as Yerevan rolls out the red carpet for the finest in art house films during the Golden Apricot International Film Festival. Ticket prices for festival screenings are generally affordable: check online for details on how to book ahead.

For those seeking further relief from the summer heat, head to the mountains for cooler air and fantastic hiking. The region offers a variety of trails suitable for all levels of hikers. After enjoying the natural beauty, visitors can unwind at the Dilijan Wine Fest. Held in August, the festival brings together wine enthusiasts, local vineyards and artisans to showcase more of Armenia’s viticulture.

Whether in the city or the hills, hotels are at their priciest during the summer.

Wine tasting in an Ijevan cellar. frantic00/Shutterstock

September and October offer fewer crowds and lower prices

The autumn months in Armenia are marked by fewer crowds and lower prices, making them ideal for travelers looking to experience the local culture and scenery more intimately. As the locals return from their vacations and tourists depart, the city streets regain a sense of calm. Music lovers can catch a diverse lineup of local and international acts performing at some of the capital’s most spectacular venues, including the Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall and the Opera Ballet Theatre.

October is particularly special as it marks the height of Armenia’s grape harvest. In fact, there’s no better way to experience the country’s winemaking tradition than at the Areni Wine Festival. Held in the heart of Armenia’s premier wine region, the festival brings together winemakers, artisans and musicians for a celebration complete with tastings, traditional dancing and a harvest atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Yerevan’s International Balloon Festival over Republic Square adds a splash of color to the city’s skyline with some 20 hot-air balloons taking flight. While watching the balloon flights is free, going up for a ride is pretty pricey.

As for the weather, September sees a gentle cool-down with average temperatures around 22°C (72°F), perfect for outdoor activities without the summer heat. By October, the air cools further to an average of 15°C (59°F). This is when visitors can find cheaper accommodations and a more relaxed atmosphere.

Ruins of the Zvartnos temple. iStockphoto/Getty Images

November through February means low temperatures and tourist numbers

As the year draws to a close in Armenia, temperatures in the cold winter months steadily decline from average temperatures in November around 8°C (46°F) reaching lows of 0°C (32°F) in January. During these months, Armenia transforms into a snowy wonderland, attracting winter sports enthusiasts to destinations like Tsaghkadzor, the country’s top winter sports hub located just 15 miles from the scenic Lake Sevan. During the ski season, the village is popular for those keen to tackle the slopes by day and relax in one of the luxury hotels at night. But snowfall during this period can lead to potential road closures, so make sure you have flexible travel plans. By February, the anticipation of spring begins to stir, but winter still holds on with the ski season remaining in full swing until March.

For those seeking a cozier winter experience, Yerevan’s cafe culture thrives in the colder months, with the city’s coffeehouses and wine bars offering warm refuge from the cold. January brings some of the coldest days of the year, but it also provides a glimpse into Armenian traditions. Christmas in Armenia is celebrated on January 6, following the Armenian Apostolic Church calendar, with candlelit services and family gatherings taking place across the country.

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet's Georgia, Armenia & Azerbaijan guide.