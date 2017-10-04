Welcome to Yerevan
Few traces of the city's ancient past remain, with most of the building stock dating from the Soviet era. Fortunately, the stolid architecture is softened by a wealth of gardens and parks, as well as a number of handsome public squares. Areas outside the city centre are less attractive, blighted by huge derelict Soviet-era factories and run-down apartment blocks.
Top experiences in Yerevan
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Yerevan activities
Full-Day Trip to Areni, Tatev Monastery and Khndzoresk Caves
The tour starts at 9am from the local operators office, then you'll board a climate-controlled vehicle for the trip to southern Armenia, with the first stop of the day at the historic village of Areni. Tour a wine factory to learn what makes Areni wines so distinctive, and see the distinctive architecture of the 14th-century St. Astvatsatsin Church.Continue to Tatev Monastery, once the wealthiest medieval monastery in Armenia and a strategic center of the kingdom. Discover the secret passageways that linked the monastery and outside world during tumultuous times, then ride the Wing of Tatev, an aerial tramway stretching 3.5 miles (5.7 km.) across the River Vorotan Gorge, linking Tatev Monastery with a hill by the village of Halidzor. Take a break for lunch at a restaurant near Wings of Tatev, choosing between four set menus (own expense). The last stop of the day is Khndzoresk, a village that's famous for natural stone carpets and homes built directly into mountain caves, which also served as a stronghold for Syunik during the 18th-century national liberation movement.Following your time at Khndzoresk, begin the return trip to Yerevan, where this tour concludes at the original departure point.
Garni Temple, Geghard, and Lavash Baking from Yerevan
Begin your tour with pickup from your central hotel in Yerevan or from a central meeting point at 10am.Settle inside your comfortable, air-conditioned vehicle and travel into eastern Armenia for a short stop at Charent's Arch. Soak up the wonderful views from here to Mt. Ararat, and then make your next stop at Garni Temple, a stunning temple that looms over mountain gorges.A blend of Greco-Roman and Armenian architectural styles, this unique example of pagan culture is the only surviving of its kind in the country.Believed to have been built by the Armenian King Trdat in the first century AD as a temple to the sun god, Mihr, it lost its significance when Armenia converted to Christianity in the early 4th century. The temple was then used a summer residence by the country’s kings and today, the remnants of the palace and its bathroom, complete with stunning mosaic work, can be seen nearby.After exploring here, visit the Geghard Monastery, an unsurpassed masterpiece of 13th-century Armenian architecture. This UNESCO-listed complex of churches is partially carved from a mountainside, with cliffs surrounding the buildings, and was originally called Ayrivank, a name that translates as ‘Monastery of the Cave.’The monastery was later renamed as Geghard, meaning ‘lance,’ after the spear used by a Roman soldier to stab Jesus on the cross was kept here for several centuries.The architectural design of one of Geghard’s rock churches is such that it provides extraordinary acoustics, making sacred songs sound remarkably rich and divine. The whole complex is awash with detailed sculptures, cliffside monks’ cells, and many striking stone crosses (khachkars), elaborately etched into the rock faces.Your last stop is the family-run Three Jugs restaurant for a presentation on Armenian lavash. This traditional flatbread is made with flour, water, and salt, and its thickness depends on how thinly it’s rolled out. Toasted sesame or poppy seeds — or both — are sometimes then sprinkled on top before baking. Traditionally, the dough is rolled out flat and slapped against the hot walls of a clay oven where it then cooks. Watch a demonstration on how lavash is made and take the opportunity to try your hand at preparing and baking it. Then, once it’s ready, enjoy a tasting: savoring it with local cheese and green vegetables.Afterward, return to Yerevan where your tour ends at the original central meeting point.
Lake Sevan, Sevanavank, Dilijan, Goshavank, Haghartsin Tour from Yerevan
Make your way to a central location in Yerevan for 10am departure to northwestern Armenia, where the first stop of the day is Lake Sevan, a high altitude fresh-water lake with spectacular views of the mountains. Following your time at Lake Sevan, continue to the 9th-century Monastery Sevanavank, whose profile is especially dramatic with a background of turquoise lake water and blue sky. Make a third short stop at Dilijan, a beautiful mountain town on the banks of Aghstev River, then pause for lunch at a restaurant where you can choose from four set meal options (own expense). After lunch, head to Goshavank Monastery, founded by the famous medieval scientist Mkhitar Gosh, with an unrivaled khachkar, or cross-stone, that dates back to the 13th century. The last stop is Haghartsin Monastery, set in the woodlands of Tavush region, with a history that stretches to the 10th century, a cluster of beautiful religious buildings, and an ancient oak tree. Following your time at Haghartsin Monastery, begin the return trip to Yerevan, where this tour concludes at the original departure point.
Khor Virap, Noravank, Jermuk and Areni Tour from Yerevan
Make your way to a central location in Yerevan for 9am departure—pickup is available at certain centrally-located hotels. Leave the city for southern Armenia, where the first stop of the day is Khor Virap Monastery, the most famous pilgrimage site in Armenia, with stunning views to the Biblical Mount Ararat.Continue along a narrow road lined by hundreds of rock caves to Noravank Monastery, among the finest examples of 13th century Armenian architecture, with the churches of St. Karapet, St. Grigory the Illuminator, and St. Astvatsatsin. Pause for lunch in a picturesque restaurant, where you can choose between four set meals (own expense). After lunch head to Jermuk, a mountain health resort in the north-eastern part of Vayots Dzor. Learn about the city's mineral water at a drinking gallery and pump room, with water temperatures that vary from 86 F (30 C) to 122 F (50 C). The final stop of the day is at the wine-making village of Areni, known for a wide range of wines with delicate flavor. This tour concludes with return to Yerevan and drop-off at the original departure point.
Echmiadzin Mother Cathedral, Hripsime Church and Zvartnot Temple From Yerevan
Receive a morning pickup from your Yerevan hotel, after which you will be driven to the Western part of Armenia to make your first stop at the Armenian Apostolic church of St. Echmiadzin about 12 miles (20 kilometers) from Yerevan. Learn about the origins of the Cathedral of Echmiadzin, which was founded at the beginning of the fourth century and is considered one of the oldest churches in the world. According to legend, the church was built in a place where an apparition of Jesus Christ was seen to the religious leader Gregory the Illuminator in a dream. The interior of the church is covered with frescoes created by the Hovnatanyan family. Head next to the St. Hripsime church, one of the most famous ecclesiastical buildings in Echmiadzin. Learn how the church is a perfect example of Armenia’s cross-cupola churches. You’ll also find the tomb of the Christian martyr Virgin Hripsime is in the church sacristy. Not far from the Echmiadzin Cathedral, against the background of the white peaks of Ararat, you will be able to see the silhouette of the cupola of St. Gayane church. This church was built in the 7th century and was designed in the domed-basilica style. According to legend this St. Gayane was constructed over the tomb of the Virgin Gayane, who was martyred for preaching Christianity. Make the final stop of your excursion at Zvartnot temple, an example of the craftsmanship and creativity of Armenia's 7th century architects. Having been built on several columns, the original structure only survived until the 10th century, but it was excavated and reconstructed at the beginning of the 20th century. After your visit to Zvartnot, return to central Yerevan, where your tour ends.
Khor Virap, Noravank and Areni Winery from Yerevan
Make your way to an office in central Yerevan for 9am departure—pickup may be available from centrally-located hotels. Drive into southern Armenia, where the first stop of the trip is Khor Virap, the most famous pilgrimage site in Armenia. Explore a monastery with sweeping views of the Ararat Plain and Mount Ararat, then continue to Norovank Monastery, among the best examples of 13th-century Armenian architecture. At Norovank Monastery, visit the churches of St. Karapet, St. Grigory the Illuminator, and St. Astvatsatsin, a two-story church notable for its sculptural work. The next stop is at T'rchuneri (Bird) Cave on the left bank of river Areni, where you'll find three halls that once contained metal knives, fruit seeds, grain residues, rope, dishes, clothing, dried grapes, and plums from 4200 BC to 3500 BC. The oldest leather shoe in the world was found here, as well as the first winery in the world. Pause for lunch in a local restaurant, where you'll have the option to choose between four set menus (own expense). The last stop is Areni, a village that's famous for wine with a delicate flavor—visit the village's wine factory to learn about local wine production, and see the distinctive St. Astvatsatsin Church on a hillside outside of town. This tour concludes with return transfer to Yerevan, and drop-off at the original departure point.