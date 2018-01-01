Welcome to Salta
Founded in 1582, it’s now the most touristed spot in northwest Argentina, and offers numerous accommodations options. The center bristles with tour agents: this is the place to get things organized for onward travel. A popular option is to hire a car here, hit the road and explore the wild northwest.
Full Day Tour to Quebrada de Humahuaca
The Quebrada de Humahuaca is a 95-mile-long (155-km) mountain valley and ravine in the Jujuy province of northwestern Argentina. The Río Grande flows through the gorge during the summer.After hotel pickup in Salta, travel north with your guide for about two hours toward the quebrada. During the ride, learn about how this UNESCO World Heritage site once served as a caravan road for the Incans, later as a pivotal commercial route during the colonial period and also saw battles during the Argentine War of Independence. When you arrive in the picturesque village of Purmamarca, walk by the church and note its organ-pipe cacti-covered roof, and peruse the jewelry and wool rugs at the craft market. The unforgettable sight here, however, lies at the end of the road, looming over town: Cerro de los Siete Colores (Seven Colors Hill), with striated hues ranging from cream to green to a deep plum. Continue north to Tilcara in the heart of the quebrada. Just outside the town, climb a hilltop to see the pre-Incan fortress ruins of Pucará, and enjoy sweeping views of the valley. Then head back to the town square to visit the archeological museum.Pass through Huacalera, and while crossing the Tropic of Capricorn road, admire the multicolored La Pollera de la Coya hill. In Uquía, see 17th-century paintings by indigenous students of the Cuzco School, a Roman Catholic artistic institution founded in Peru.Around midday, arrive at Humahuaca, your northernmost stop and the most densely populated town in the quebrada. Stroll past white colonial buildings lining the cobblestoned streets, climb a flight of steps to see the Monument of Independence built in 1950 and gaze out onto the Río Grande valley. Visit the local cathedral and observe more Cuzco School paintings, and then enjoy lunch in town (own expense); feel free to ask your knowledgeable guide for recommendations on where to eat.After lunch, head back south and pass by La Paleta del Pintor (Painter’s Palette), a series of triangular jags in distinct stripes of rose, green and ocher that form a natural tableau framing the town of Maimará.Stop in San Salvador de Jujuy, situated at the southern end of the gorge. Visit the French-Baroque Flag’s Hall and see the flag bestowed by General Belgrano to the city following the Battle of Salta. Inside San Salvador de Jujuy Cathedral, admire the wood-carved pulpit laminated in gold. Passing by the Government House, ponder over the allegorical statues by native Lola Mora.Keep heading south via the narrow and winding Route 9 for views of subtropical vegetation, the Santa Laura Pass, the dam of La Cienaga (the Swamp), Las Maderas and Campo Alegre, and travel through Vaqueros before arriving back at your hotel in Salta.
Salinas Grandes, San Antonio and Purmamarca Tour from Salta
This full-day tour is considered one of the most beautiful and complete tours in the region. It allows you to discover different landscapes and learn about the life of the inhabitants of this large Puna Region.You will depart going through Campo Quijano and travel parallel to the famous “Tren a las Nubes” (The Train to the Clouds) Railway appreciating each of the bridges, stations, tunnels and viaducts it goes through. You will also be able to enjoy “Quebrada del Toro” (Bull Gorge) where you will stop to take in the beauty of the different views you are offered. Then you will reach Santa Rosa de Tastil which is a little town of no more than 50 inhabitants, and will see the museum and Tastil ruins. Then you will head through “Abra Blanca” where you will reach the maximum height of 4080m (13,385ft) above sea level. From there you will be able to contemplate the impressive snow-covered Mountain Acay. Afterwards you will make your way into the Puna Region with its lunar landscape and finally reach “San Antonio de los Cobres”. After a break for lunch (not included), you will take the route 40 see the local fauna consisting of vicuñas, llamas, zuris, foxes and condors. The next stop is going to be in the beautiful Salinas Grandes (a salt flat).After that you will go to the 7 Colors Hill in Purmamarca through the “Cuesta del Lipan” (Lipan Slope), the highest point reaches 4170m (13,680 ft) above sea level. After, visit the main square, the artisan market and the streets of Purmamarca. Then you will start your way back to Salta City.
Full-day Cafayate, Lerma Valley, and Wine Tasting from Salta
Following pickup at your hotel in Salta, begin this 12-hour tour by traveling in a minibus south along Provincial Route 68 through the Valley of Lerma including Cerrillos, La Merced, El Carril, Coronel Moldes, and La Viña. As the agricultural landscape unfolds, enjoy views of tobacco fields and stop to watch the traditional processing of this important crop using modern facilities and traditional clay chimneys. The tour continues through Alemania town with its distinctive red mountains and natural rock formations including The Devil´s Throat, The Amphitheater, House of the Parrots, Castles, Titanic, The Windows, The Obelisk, and The Friar. Finally, in Cafayate town, visit wineries to taste wine and learn some of the secrets of Salta´s wine making legacy including the world-famous torrontes grape variety. After lunch (additional cost), head back to your hotel in Salta via Route 68 as evening light transforms the landscape you enjoyed in the morning.
Day Tour of Cachi and Calchaquí Valleys from Salta
After pickup at your central Salta hotel, travel in a minibus with a bilingual guide through distinct landscapes, including Laurel´s Gorge and Escoipe Gorge before arriving at Bishop's Cliff to enjoy a panoramic view of the Enchanted Valley.Continue to the Mill Stone, at 11,102 feet (3,384 meters) and the highest spot on the route trip, before crossing Los Cardones National Park via part of an ancient Incan road. Arrive in Cachi to take in panoramic views including a group of peaks called Nevado de Cachi and the picturesque town of Payogasta. In Cachi, visit the Archaeological Museum and the church before returning to Salta.
Full-Day Salinas Grandes and Purmamarca from Salta
Depart from your centrally located hotel in Salta in the morning and head to the beautifully unique Salinas Grandes salt flats. Along the way you will stop at the town of Yala, Volcan, Tumbaya, Purmamarca, featuring Seven Colors Hills and one of the biggest crafts markets. Rise through the spectacular Cuesta del Lipan, Cuesta del Saladillo, Abra del Potrerillo (4150 m/s/n/m), blue volcanoes and Salinas Grandes de Jujuy (Lamas and Vicuñas). Many stops will be made so you can take the best pictures. In Salinas you will be able to stay 45 minutes and see this spectacularly unique place in the world. You will head back to Purmamarca, and have free time for lunch (not included) and then head back to Salta to complete the tour.
Full-Day Tour Cafayate Calchaqui Valleys with Wine
Enjoy one of the most spectacular Gorges of the land, the Quebrada de las Conchas. The journey starts from Salta city to the south, through route 68 traversing the Lerma Valley and its historical towns. At Quebrada de las Conchas (the Shell´s Gorge) you will see that wind and water erosion carved curious shapes on the rocks (The Amphitheater, Devil´s throat, The Toad, The Castles, among others). When you arrive to Cafayate, you will visit some wineries famous for their production of Torrontes, with special characteristics due to the particularities of the climate and land. After lunch you return to Salta through the Quebrada de las Conchas (the Shell's Gorge) and the Lerma Valley.