The striking late-19th-century Iglesia Ortodoxa Rusa (Russian Orthodox Church) on the north side of Parque Lezama is the work of architect Alejandro Christophersen and was built from materials shipped over from St Petersburg. Stop by to admire the church from outside; the doors are closed to the public except for once a month (usually the second Sunday) when guided tours are offered at 3:30pm – send an e-mail ahead of time to request an English-speaking guide.