Plantations of eucalyptus, gingko, palm and subtropical hardwoods cover Paseo del Bosque, parkland expropriated from an estancia at the time of the city’s founding. It attracts a collection of strolling families, smooching lovers and sweaty joggers, and contains various interesting sights: a small lake with paddleboats for rent; a planetarium; the open-air Teatro Martín Fierro, which hosts music and drama performances (closed for renovations at research time); and the star attraction, Museo de La Plata.