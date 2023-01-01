Catedral de la Plata

Construction began on La Plata's spectacular neo-Gothic cathedral in 1885, but the building wasn't inaugurated until 1932, and the twin steeples were only completed in 1999. The design was inspired by medieval churches in Cologne and Amiens, and the cathedral has fine stained-glass windows, gargoyles and polished granite floors.

In the basement is an interesting museum with exhibits on the construction of the cathedral; entry includes an elevator ride to the top of the left-hand tower.

There’s also a gift shop and cafe on-site.