The famed French-Swiss architect Le Corbusier only built two structures in the Americas: Carpenter Center for the Visual Arts at Harvard, and Casa Curutchet. The strikingly modern house, commissioned by the Argentine surgeon Pedro Curutchet in 1948, is a prime example of Le Corbusier's five points of architecture.

The house was featured in the award-winning film El hombre de al lado (The Man Next Door; 2009).