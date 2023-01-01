Bioparque La Plata

Within the Paseo del Bosque parkland is the former zoo, which is in the process of being transformed into a 'bioparque' housing only animals native to Argentina, including pumas, coatis, flamingos, sea lions and howler monkeys. At research time the more exotic species were being re-homed in zoos outside the country. The expansive grounds feel a little neglected, but there are some interesting sculptures and plenty of space for the little ones to run around.