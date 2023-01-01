Museo de La Plata

Founded in 1884, this excellent museum features the paleontological, zoological, archaeological and anthropological finds of famous Patagonian explorer Francisco P Moreno. The eclectic collection includes Egyptian tomb relics, Jesuit art, amusing taxidermy, and an impressive array of skeletons, fossils, rocks and minerals, scary insects and reconstructed dinosaurs. There’s also a cafe.

The neoclassical building has a grand pillared entrance and fabulous stained-glass windows, sweeping wooden staircases and tiled floors inside.