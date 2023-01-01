Església de Santa Coloma

Mentioned in documents from the 9th century, this elegant pre-Romanesque church is Andorra's oldest. The slender 12th-century Lombard bell tower still stands intact, though most of the remainder has been modified over the centuries. Free guided visits operate in summer. It's 2.5km southwest of Andorra la Vella, off the CG1.

All of the church's 12th-century Romanesque murals, except one entitled Agnus Dei (Lamb of God), were taken to Berlin for conservation in the 1930s, but were returned to Andorra in 2007.