Estany de Puigcerdà

Cerdanya

The lake at the north end of town was created during the 13th century for irrigation purposes. It's a pretty spot for a stroll: birds bob across its surface in summer, while winter amplifies the majesty of the snow-dusted mountains visible from the shore. The lake is surrounded by grand turn-of-the-20th-century summer houses, built by wealthy Barcelona families.

