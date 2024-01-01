The lake at the north end of town was created during the 13th century for irrigation purposes. It's a pretty spot for a stroll: birds bob across its surface in summer, while winter amplifies the majesty of the snow-dusted mountains visible from the shore. The lake is surrounded by grand turn-of-the-20th-century summer houses, built by wealthy Barcelona families.
Estany de Puigcerdà
Cerdanya
