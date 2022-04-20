Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
With its 468 sq km of tumbling valleys, Romanesque churches and sky-reaching peaks wedged between France and Spain, Andorra offers by far the best ski slopes and resort facilities in the entire Pyrenees. Once the snow melts, there's outstanding walking, ranging from easy strolls to demanding day hikes in the Principality's higher, more remote reaches, where you can wander for hours, almost alone.
Andorra la Vella
Constructed in 1580 as a home for a wealthy family, this graceful stone mansion served as Andorra's parliament building from 1702 until as recently as…
Andorra la Vella
Mentioned in documents from the 9th century, this elegant pre-Romanesque church is Andorra's oldest. The slender 12th-century Lombard bell tower still…
Andorra la Vella
These days aligned north–south, Andorra la Vella's parish church dates from the 12th century. Apart from some wonderfully warm, glowing stained-glass…
Andorra la Vella
The small Barri Antic (intrusively and artificially bisected by Avinguda del Príncep Benlloch) was the heart of Andorra la Vella back when the…
Andorra la Vella
A trip to Andorra's National Automobile Museum will have classic revheads wishing they could take one of the 80 vintage cars or numerous antique…
Andorra la Vella
Occupying the roof of a modern government office building, this square affords splendid views of the valley and mountains, and is a popular local…
in partnership with getyourguide