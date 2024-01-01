Barri Antic

Andorra la Vella

LoginSave

The small Barri Antic (intrusively and artificially bisected by Avinguda del Príncep Benlloch) was the heart of Andorra la Vella back when the principality's capital was little more than a village. The narrow cobbled streets around the historic Casa de la Vall are flanked by attractive stone houses.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Eentrance of the cave of Niaux.

    Grotte de Niaux

    21.78 MILES

    Most people know about the prehistoric artworks of the Dordogne, but far fewer realise that ancient painters left their mark in caves all across the…

  • Catedral de Santa Maria & Museu Diocesà

    Catedral de Santa Maria & Museu Diocesà

    10.73 MILES

    Dominating La Seu d'Urgell's old town is the 12th-century, pale sandstone Santa Maria cathedral – one of Catalonia’s outstanding Romanesque buildings. Its…

  • Andorra, Andorra La Vella. Casa De La Vall - Government House.

    Casa de la Vall

    0.02 MILES

    Constructed in 1580 as a home for a wealthy family, this graceful stone mansion served as Andorra's parliament building from 1702 until as recently as…

  • Parc de la Préhistoire

    Parc de la Préhistoire

    24.21 MILES

    Eighteen kilometres south of Foix, near Tarascon-sur-Ariège, this excellent museum-park provides a useful primer on the area’s prehistoric past. The…

  • Lombrives

    Lombrives

    22.22 MILES

    Twenty-two kilometres northwest of Ax-les-Thermes on the N20 near Ussat-les-Bains, Europe’s largest cave system burrows its way through the soft limestone…

  • Església de Santa Coloma

    Església de Santa Coloma

    1.46 MILES

    Mentioned in documents from the 9th century, this elegant pre-Romanesque church is Andorra's oldest. The slender 12th-century Lombard bell tower still…

  • Musée de Montségur

    Musée de Montségur

    29.81 MILES

    Tucked into the sleepy village of Montségur, this small museum contains a collection of Cathar relics, models of siege weapons and visual displays of what…

  • Museu Nacional de l'Automòbil

    Museu Nacional de l'Automòbil

    3.45 MILES

    A trip to Andorra's National Automobile Museum will have classic revheads wishing they could take one of the 80 vintage cars or numerous antique…

View more attractions

Nearby Andorra la Vella attractions

1. Casa de la Vall

0.02 MILES

Constructed in 1580 as a home for a wealthy family, this graceful stone mansion served as Andorra's parliament building from 1702 until as recently as…

2. Església de Sant Esteve

0.07 MILES

These days aligned north–south, Andorra la Vella's parish church dates from the 12th century. Apart from some wonderfully warm, glowing stained-glass…

3. Plaça del Poble

0.1 MILES

Occupying the roof of a modern government office building, this square affords splendid views of the valley and mountains, and is a popular local…

4. Església de Santa Coloma

1.46 MILES

Mentioned in documents from the 9th century, this elegant pre-Romanesque church is Andorra's oldest. The slender 12th-century Lombard bell tower still…

5. Museu Nacional de l'Automòbil

3.45 MILES

A trip to Andorra's National Automobile Museum will have classic revheads wishing they could take one of the 80 vintage cars or numerous antique…

6. Museu de la Ciutat

10.7 MILES

In the same building as and accessed via La Seu's tourist office, the town museum has multilingual displays on local history, including the 12th-centuy…

7. Catedral de Santa Maria & Museu Diocesà

10.73 MILES

Dominating La Seu d'Urgell's old town is the 12th-century, pale sandstone Santa Maria cathedral – one of Catalonia’s outstanding Romanesque buildings. Its…

8. Estany de Puigcerdà

21.36 MILES

The lake at the north end of town was created during the 13th century for irrigation purposes. It's a pretty spot for a stroll: birds bob across its…