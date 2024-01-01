The small Barri Antic (intrusively and artificially bisected by Avinguda del Príncep Benlloch) was the heart of Andorra la Vella back when the principality's capital was little more than a village. The narrow cobbled streets around the historic Casa de la Vall are flanked by attractive stone houses.
Barri Antic
Andorra la Vella
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
21.78 MILES
Most people know about the prehistoric artworks of the Dordogne, but far fewer realise that ancient painters left their mark in caves all across the…
Catedral de Santa Maria & Museu Diocesà
10.73 MILES
Dominating La Seu d'Urgell's old town is the 12th-century, pale sandstone Santa Maria cathedral – one of Catalonia’s outstanding Romanesque buildings. Its…
0.02 MILES
Constructed in 1580 as a home for a wealthy family, this graceful stone mansion served as Andorra's parliament building from 1702 until as recently as…
24.21 MILES
Eighteen kilometres south of Foix, near Tarascon-sur-Ariège, this excellent museum-park provides a useful primer on the area’s prehistoric past. The…
22.22 MILES
Twenty-two kilometres northwest of Ax-les-Thermes on the N20 near Ussat-les-Bains, Europe’s largest cave system burrows its way through the soft limestone…
1.46 MILES
Mentioned in documents from the 9th century, this elegant pre-Romanesque church is Andorra's oldest. The slender 12th-century Lombard bell tower still…
29.81 MILES
Tucked into the sleepy village of Montségur, this small museum contains a collection of Cathar relics, models of siege weapons and visual displays of what…
3.45 MILES
A trip to Andorra's National Automobile Museum will have classic revheads wishing they could take one of the 80 vintage cars or numerous antique…
Nearby Andorra la Vella attractions
0.02 MILES
Constructed in 1580 as a home for a wealthy family, this graceful stone mansion served as Andorra's parliament building from 1702 until as recently as…
0.07 MILES
These days aligned north–south, Andorra la Vella's parish church dates from the 12th century. Apart from some wonderfully warm, glowing stained-glass…
0.1 MILES
Occupying the roof of a modern government office building, this square affords splendid views of the valley and mountains, and is a popular local…
1.46 MILES
Mentioned in documents from the 9th century, this elegant pre-Romanesque church is Andorra's oldest. The slender 12th-century Lombard bell tower still…
5. Museu Nacional de l'Automòbil
3.45 MILES
A trip to Andorra's National Automobile Museum will have classic revheads wishing they could take one of the 80 vintage cars or numerous antique…
10.7 MILES
In the same building as and accessed via La Seu's tourist office, the town museum has multilingual displays on local history, including the 12th-centuy…
7. Catedral de Santa Maria & Museu Diocesà
10.73 MILES
Dominating La Seu d'Urgell's old town is the 12th-century, pale sandstone Santa Maria cathedral – one of Catalonia’s outstanding Romanesque buildings. Its…
21.36 MILES
The lake at the north end of town was created during the 13th century for irrigation purposes. It's a pretty spot for a stroll: birds bob across its…