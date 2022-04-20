Shop
Cradled in a green valley, 10km northeast of Spain's Catalonian border, Andorra's lively, traffic-choked capital is the bustling gateway to the nation's spectacular mountain country. At 1023m high, it's Europe's loftiest capital. Beyond the mega-department stores, strip of duty-free shops, famous spa complex (the largest in Europe) and pop-across-the-border novelty, Andorra la Vella is a friendly-enough city with a sprinkle of charm still to be found in its valley panoramas and tiny cobbled old quarter, the Barri Antic, home to the 16th-century Casa de la Vall. But for most travellers, it's more of a well-equipped stepping stone towards the snow-dusted ski slopes, high-altitude trails and mountainous majesty of the Andorran Pyrenees.
Constructed in 1580 as a home for a wealthy family, this graceful stone mansion served as Andorra's parliament building from 1702 until as recently as…
Mentioned in documents from the 9th century, this elegant pre-Romanesque church is Andorra's oldest. The slender 12th-century Lombard bell tower still…
These days aligned north–south, Andorra la Vella's parish church dates from the 12th century. Apart from some wonderfully warm, glowing stained-glass…
The small Barri Antic (intrusively and artificially bisected by Avinguda del Príncep Benlloch) was the heart of Andorra la Vella back when the…
A trip to Andorra's National Automobile Museum will have classic revheads wishing they could take one of the 80 vintage cars or numerous antique…
Occupying the roof of a modern government office building, this square affords splendid views of the valley and mountains, and is a popular local…
