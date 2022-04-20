Andorra la Vella

Cradled in a green valley, 10km northeast of Spain's Catalonian border, Andorra's lively, traffic-choked capital is the bustling gateway to the nation's spectacular mountain country. At 1023m high, it's Europe's loftiest capital. Beyond the mega-department stores, strip of duty-free shops, famous spa complex (the largest in Europe) and pop-across-the-border novelty, Andorra la Vella is a friendly-enough city with a sprinkle of charm still to be found in its valley panoramas and tiny cobbled old quarter, the Barri Antic, home to the 16th-century Casa de la Vall. But for most travellers, it's more of a well-equipped stepping stone towards the snow-dusted ski slopes, high-altitude trails and mountainous majesty of the Andorran Pyrenees.

Must-see attractions

  • Andorra, Andorra La Vella. Casa De La Vall - Government House.

    Casa de la Vall

    Andorra la Vella

    Constructed in 1580 as a home for a wealthy family, this graceful stone mansion served as Andorra's parliament building from 1702 until as recently as…

  • Església de Santa Coloma

    Església de Santa Coloma

    Andorra la Vella

    Mentioned in documents from the 9th century, this elegant pre-Romanesque church is Andorra's oldest. The slender 12th-century Lombard bell tower still…

  • Església de Sant Esteve

    Església de Sant Esteve

    Andorra la Vella

    These days aligned north–south, Andorra la Vella's parish church dates from the 12th century. Apart from some wonderfully warm, glowing stained-glass…

  • Barri Antic

    Barri Antic

    Andorra la Vella

    The small Barri Antic (intrusively and artificially bisected by Avinguda del Príncep Benlloch) was the heart of Andorra la Vella back when the…

  • Museu Nacional de l'Automòbil

    Museu Nacional de l'Automòbil

    Andorra la Vella

    A trip to Andorra's National Automobile Museum will have classic revheads wishing they could take one of the 80 vintage cars or numerous antique…

  • Plaça del Poble

    Plaça del Poble

    Andorra la Vella

    Occupying the roof of a modern government office building, this square affords splendid views of the valley and mountains, and is a popular local…

