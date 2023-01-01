Parc de la Préhistoire

Eighteen kilometres south of Foix, near Tarascon-sur-Ariège, this excellent museum-park provides a useful primer on the area’s prehistoric past. The centrepiece is the Grand Atelier, which uses film, projections and an audio-visual commentary to explain the story of human settlement. There are also many animal skeletons, including a cave bear and a mammoth, as well as a full-scale reproduction of the Salon Noir in the Grotte de Niaux.

Outside you can follow a trail around the park’s grounds, explore a selection of prehistoric tents and learn how to use an ancient spear-thrower.