The Ariège’s most unmistakeable landmark is Foix’ triple-towered castle, the stronghold of the powerful Comtes de Foix. Built in the 10th century, it survived as their seat of power throughout the medieval era, and served as a prison from the 16th century onwards.The castle is approached via a cobbled causeway from the old town. The interior is rather bare, but the view from the battlements is wonderful.

In July and August there is at least one guided tour in English offered daily (at 1pm).