Twenty-five kilometres northwest of Foix, near Le Mas d’Azil, this rock shelter is famous for its rich finds of prehistoric tools. Visits are by guided tour, which take you through underground galleries and describe the lives of those who lived here as well as some of the artefacts found here by archaeologists over the years. Note that you won't see any original paintings here.

The ticket also includes entry to the Musée de la Préhistoire in the town of Mas d'Azil (1km north of the cave entrance). English-language tours are available once or twice per day from June to October. Call or go online to reserve a spot. Note that the entrance to the cave is right on the D119 in a vehicular tunnel dug through the mountain. Parking is just south of the tunnel entrance; a pedestrian walkway runs parallel to the road.