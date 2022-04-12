The Hôtel de l’Oasis Rouge, originally constructed by colonial missionaries in the early 1900s, is a fine old building and it is worth a wander around…
Central Algeria
In the mysterious, picturesque M’zab Valley, life goes on much as it has for centuries (give or take the odd game of football). Southwest, deep into the sand seas of the Grand Erg Occidental, is Timimoun, an oasis town with evocative red architecture, a unique ethnic mix and easy access to gob-smacking desert scenery.
Explore Central Algeria
Hôtel de l’Oasis Rouge
The Hôtel de l’Oasis Rouge, originally constructed by colonial missionaries in the early 1900s, is a fine old building and it is worth a wander around…
