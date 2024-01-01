This late-19th-century stone-and-shingle church looks incredible in silhouette against the mountains that surround it, topped as it is with a rustic wooden cross. The church was used as the village hospital during the communist era, meaning that most locals over 25 were born in the quaint structure. It is open only when the priest is in town – normally on Sundays.
Theth Church
Theth
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
27.02 MILES
Built in the early 14th century by Serbian king Stefan Dečanski, this monastery is in a beautiful spot beneath the mountains and surrounded by pine and…
27.89 MILES
With spectacular views over the city and Lake Shkodra, the Rozafa Fortress is the most impressive sight in town. Founded by the Illyrians in antiquity and…
Marubi National Photography Museum
26.01 MILES
The Marubi Museum is a one-of-a-kind Albanian photographic museum. The core of the collection is the impressive work of the Marubi 'dynasty', Albania's…
26.92 MILES
Podgorica's oldest neighbourhood retains traces of the 400 years in which it was the centre of a bustling Ottoman Turkish town. The blocky clock tower…
23.79 MILES
Wine tasting doesn't get more curious than at this wine cellar, 8km southeast of Podgorica, operated by Plantaže, Montenegro’s largest wine company. The…
Cathedral of Christ’s Resurrection
27.56 MILES
Finally consecrated in 2013 after 20 years of construction, the large dome, white stone towers and gold crosses of this immense Serbian Orthodox cathedral…
27.38 MILES
The Montenegro Contemporary Art Centre stages high-profile exhibitions in this pale-pink 19th-century palace. The surrounding park is peppered with…
1.36 MILES
A superb half-day hike from Theth is to the Blue Eye, a natural pool of turquoise waters fed by a small waterfall, up in the mountains to the southwest of…
Nearby Theth attractions
0.26 MILES
A visit to this fascinating 400-year-old 'lock-in tower' gives you an idea of the life those condemned by their family ties would lead as they waited,…
25.71 MILES
They may not be the thundering cascades so beloved by honeymooners in North America, but these waterfalls make for a fantastic day trip from Podgorica…
26.11 MILES
Known more commonly to locals as the Great Mosque, this impressive centrepiece to the city actually dates from the 18th century, but was fully renovated…
7. Site of Witness & Memory Museum
26.2 MILES
During the communist period this building, which started life as a Franciscan seminary, was officially used as the Shkodra headquarters of the Ministry of…
8. Museums & Galleries of Podgorica
26.6 MILES
Despite Cetinje nabbing most of the national endowment, Podgorica is well served by this collection of art, artefacts and folk costumes. There’s an…