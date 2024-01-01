Theth Church

Theth

LoginSave

This late-19th-century stone-and-shingle church looks incredible in silhouette against the mountains that surround it, topped as it is with a rustic wooden cross. The church was used as the village hospital during the communist era, meaning that most locals over 25 were born in the quaint structure. It is open only when the priest is in town – normally on Sundays.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Visoki Decani monastery; Shutterstock ID 50370370

    Visoki Dečani Monastery

    27.02 MILES

    Built in the early 14th century by Serbian king Stefan Dečanski, this monastery is in a beautiful spot beneath the mountains and surrounded by pine and…

  • x-default

    Rozafa Fortress

    27.89 MILES

    With spectacular views over the city and Lake Shkodra, the Rozafa Fortress is the most impressive sight in town. Founded by the Illyrians in antiquity and…

  • Marubi National Photography Museum

    Marubi National Photography Museum

    26.01 MILES

    The Marubi Museum is a one-of-a-kind Albanian photographic museum. The core of the collection is the impressive work of the Marubi 'dynasty', Albania's…

  • Stara Varoš

    Stara Varoš

    26.92 MILES

    Podgorica's oldest neighbourhood retains traces of the 400 years in which it was the centre of a bustling Ottoman Turkish town. The blocky clock tower…

  • Šipčanik Wine Cellar

    Šipčanik Wine Cellar

    23.79 MILES

    Wine tasting doesn't get more curious than at this wine cellar, 8km southeast of Podgorica, operated by Plantaže, Montenegro’s largest wine company. The…

  • Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ in Podgorica, Montenegro; Shutterstock ID 378824509; Your name (First / Last): Brana V; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Podgorica destination page

    Cathedral of Christ’s Resurrection

    27.56 MILES

    Finally consecrated in 2013 after 20 years of construction, the large dome, white stone towers and gold crosses of this immense Serbian Orthodox cathedral…

  • Petrović Palace

    Petrović Palace

    27.38 MILES

    The Montenegro Contemporary Art Centre stages high-profile exhibitions in this pale-pink 19th-century palace. The surrounding park is peppered with…

  • Blue Eye

    Blue Eye

    1.36 MILES

    A superb half-day hike from Theth is to the Blue Eye, a natural pool of turquoise waters fed by a small waterfall, up in the mountains to the southwest of…

View more attractions

Nearby Theth attractions

1. Kulla

0.26 MILES

A visit to this fascinating 400-year-old 'lock-in tower' gives you an idea of the life those condemned by their family ties would lead as they waited,…

2. Blue Eye

1.36 MILES

A superb half-day hike from Theth is to the Blue Eye, a natural pool of turquoise waters fed by a small waterfall, up in the mountains to the southwest of…

3. Šipčanik Wine Cellar

23.79 MILES

Wine tasting doesn't get more curious than at this wine cellar, 8km southeast of Podgorica, operated by Plantaže, Montenegro’s largest wine company. The…

4. Niagara Falls

25.71 MILES

They may not be the thundering cascades so beloved by honeymooners in North America, but these waterfalls make for a fantastic day trip from Podgorica…

5. Marubi National Photography Museum

26.01 MILES

The Marubi Museum is a one-of-a-kind Albanian photographic museum. The core of the collection is the impressive work of the Marubi 'dynasty', Albania's…

6. Ebu Bekr Mosque

26.11 MILES

Known more commonly to locals as the Great Mosque, this impressive centrepiece to the city actually dates from the 18th century, but was fully renovated…

7. Site of Witness & Memory Museum

26.2 MILES

During the communist period this building, which started life as a Franciscan seminary, was officially used as the Shkodra headquarters of the Ministry of…

8. Museums & Galleries of Podgorica

26.6 MILES

Despite Cetinje nabbing most of the national endowment, Podgorica is well served by this collection of art, artefacts and folk costumes. There’s an…