The relaxed and friendly town of Livingstone, set just under 7 miles (11km) from Victoria Falls, is a fantastic base for visiting the Zambian side of the natural world wonder. It attracts travelers not only to experience the falls but also to tackle the thrilling adventure scene, and has taken on the role of a backpacking mecca. Its main thoroughfare, Mosi-oa-Tunya Rd, leads south to a wonderful stretch of the Zambezi River around 4.3 miles (7km) from town.