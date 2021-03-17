One of the most thrilling experiences – not only at the falls but in all of Africa – is the hair-raising journey to Livingstone Island. Here you will…
Livingstone
The relaxed and friendly town of Livingstone, set just under 7 miles (11km) from Victoria Falls, is a fantastic base for visiting the Zambian side of the natural world wonder. It attracts travelers not only to experience the falls but also to tackle the thrilling adventure scene, and has taken on the role of a backpacking mecca. Its main thoroughfare, Mosi-oa-Tunya Rd, leads south to a wonderful stretch of the Zambezi River around 4.3 miles (7km) from town.
Explore Livingstone
- Devil's Pool
One of the most thrilling experiences – not only at the falls but in all of Africa – is the hair-raising journey to Livingstone Island. Here you will…
- VVictoria Falls World Heritage National Monument Site
This is what you're here for: the mighty Victoria Falls! It's a part of the Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park, located 11km outside town before the Zambia…
- Livingstone Museum
The excellent Livingstone Museum is the oldest, largest and best museum in the country. It's divided into sections covering archaeology, history,…
- MMosi-oa-Tunya National Park
This park is divided into two sections: the Victoria Falls area and the wildlife sector. The latter is only 3km southwest of Livingstone, and most famous…
- RRailway & Gateway Jewish Museum
While there are some beautiful 19th century locomotives to clamber onboard in the Railway Museum, the background information is a bit on the dry side. The…
- JJewish Cemetery
Enter through the gate to wander this small plot of foreign Jewish graves dating from the mid 20th century.
- FFormer Jewish Synagogue
What's now the Church of Christ was formerly the first synagogue in Zambia, built in 1928.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Livingstone.
See
Devil's Pool
One of the most thrilling experiences – not only at the falls but in all of Africa – is the hair-raising journey to Livingstone Island. Here you will…
See
Victoria Falls World Heritage National Monument Site
This is what you're here for: the mighty Victoria Falls! It's a part of the Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park, located 11km outside town before the Zambia…
See
Livingstone Museum
The excellent Livingstone Museum is the oldest, largest and best museum in the country. It's divided into sections covering archaeology, history,…
See
Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park
This park is divided into two sections: the Victoria Falls area and the wildlife sector. The latter is only 3km southwest of Livingstone, and most famous…
See
Railway & Gateway Jewish Museum
While there are some beautiful 19th century locomotives to clamber onboard in the Railway Museum, the background information is a bit on the dry side. The…
See
Jewish Cemetery
Enter through the gate to wander this small plot of foreign Jewish graves dating from the mid 20th century.
See
Former Jewish Synagogue
What's now the Church of Christ was formerly the first synagogue in Zambia, built in 1928.
Guidebooks
Learn more about Livingstone
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.