Livingstone

The relaxed and friendly town of Livingstone, set just under 7 miles (11km) from Victoria Falls, is a fantastic base for visiting the Zambian side of the natural world wonder. It attracts travelers not only to experience the falls but also to tackle the thrilling adventure scene, and has taken on the role of a backpacking mecca. Its main thoroughfare, Mosi-oa-Tunya Rd, leads south to a wonderful stretch of the Zambezi River around 4.3 miles (7km) from town.

Explore Livingstone

  • Devil's Pool

    One of the most thrilling experiences – not only at the falls but in all of Africa – is the hair-raising journey to Livingstone Island. Here you will…

  • Livingstone Museum

    The excellent Livingstone Museum is the oldest, largest and best museum in the country. It's divided into sections covering archaeology, history,…

  • M

    Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park

    This park is divided into two sections: the Victoria Falls area and the wildlife sector. The latter is only 3km southwest of Livingstone, and most famous…

  • R

    Railway & Gateway Jewish Museum

    While there are some beautiful 19th century locomotives to clamber onboard in the Railway Museum, the background information is a bit on the dry side. The…

  • J

    Jewish Cemetery

    Enter through the gate to wander this small plot of foreign Jewish graves dating from the mid 20th century.

