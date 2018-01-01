Welcome to Pembroke (Penfro)
Pembroke is not much more than a single street of neat Georgian and Victorian houses guarded by a whopping great castle. This mighty fortress fell only once – in 1648, following a 48-day siege by Cromwell during the English Civil War. After this, the town was stripped of its encircling walls.
Nowadays more people live in Pembroke Dock, a sprawling expanse of grim housing abutting a commercial port, just down the hill from the historic town. In 1154 local traders scored a coup when a Royal Act of Incorporation made it illegal to land goods anywhere in the Milford Haven waterway except at Pembroke Dock. Between 1814 and 1926 more than 260 Royal Navy ships were built here, and the dock served as a Royal Air Force base for flying boats during WWII. Aside from a 19th-century Martello tower in the harbour, there's nothing to see down here.
