Penderyn Distillery

Though Wales has a long history of spirit distillation, this boutique distillery released its first malt whisky only in 2004, marking the resurgence of Welsh whisky-making after an absence of more than 100 years (due to the power of the temperance movement in the late 19th century). Visitors can witness the creation of the liquid fire that's distilled with fresh spring water in a single copper still, then matured in bourbon casks and finished in rich Madeira wine casks. Tours include tastings.

Besides seven single-malt whiskies, the distillery also produces two award-winning gins, a vodka and Merlyn cream liqueur. Tours generally leave on the hour, but it pays to book ahead. Tickets include two tastings, and enthusiasts can take a 2½-hour Master Class, which includes a guided tour and tastings (£45 per person, bookings essential).