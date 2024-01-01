Joseph Parry's Cottage

Southeast Wales

LoginSave

A half-mile to the south of Cyfarthfa Castle, a row of pint-sized 19th-century ironworkers' houses built by the Crawshays stands in bold contrast to their own ostentatious house. Number 4 was the birthplace of Welsh composer and songwriter Joseph Parry (1841–1903). It's now an offshoot of the castle museum, furnished in 1840s style and devoted to his life.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Caerphilly Castle, Caerphilly, Glamorgan, Wales

    Caerphilly Castle

    14.04 MILES

    You could be forgiven for thinking that Caerphilly Castle – with its profusion of towers and crenellations reflected in a duck-filled lake – was a film…

  • Cardiff Castle, Cardiff, Monmouthshire, Wales, United Kingdom, Europe

    Cardiff Castle

    20.59 MILES

    There's a medieval keep at its heart, but it's the later additions to Cardiff Castle that really capture the imagination. In Victorian times, extravagant…

  • National Museum and Gallery at night, Cardiff, Wales

    National Museum Cardiff

    20.39 MILES

    Devoted mainly to natural history and art, this grand neoclassical building is the centrepiece of the seven institutions dotted around the country that…

  • St Fagans National History Museum

    St Fagans National History Museum

    18.88 MILES

    Historic buildings from all over the country have been dismantled and re-erected in the semirural surrounds of St Fagans village, 5 miles west of central…

  • Aerial View.Carreg Cennen.Castles.Historic Sites

    Carreg Cennen

    24.6 MILES

    Dramatically perched atop a steep limestone crag, high above the River Cennen, are the brooding ruins of Wales' ultimate romantic castle, visible for…

  • 500px Photo ID: 123711007 -

    Bute Park

    20.52 MILES

    Flanked by the castle and the River Taff, Bute Park was donated to the city along with the castle in 1947. With Sophia Gardens, Pontcanna Fields and…

  • Pen-y-Fan

    Pen-y-Fan

    9.36 MILES

    Ascending Pen-y-Fan (886m), the tallest peak in the Brecon Beacons, is one of the most popular hikes in the park (around 350,000 people make the climb…

  • Dinefwr

    Dinefwr

    28.38 MILES

    This idyllic, 324-hectare, beautifully landscaped estate, immediately west of Llandeilo, incorporates a deer park, pasture, woods, an Iron Age fort, the…

View more attractions

Nearby Southeast Wales attractions

1. Ynysfach Iron Heritage Centre

0.31 MILES

The distinctive Ynysfach Engine House once contained the huge beam engines that created the blast of hot air for the iron furnaces of the Cyfarthfa…

2. Cyfarthfa Castle

0.46 MILES

For a measure of the wealth that accumulated at the top of the industrial pile, check out this castle, built in 1825 by William Crawshay II, overlooking…

3. Trevithick's Tunnel

1.44 MILES

The site of the first test of Richard Trevithick's steam-powered locomotive may interest trainspotters, but there isn't a lot to see here apart from a…

4. Brecon Mountain Railway

2.17 MILES

Between 1859 and 1964 this narrow-gauge railway hauled coal and passengers between Merthyr and Brecon. A 5.5-mile section of track, between Pant Station…

5. Penderyn Distillery

5.82 MILES

Though Wales has a long history of spirit distillation, this boutique distillery released its first malt whisky only in 2004, marking the resurgence of…

6. Waterfall Country

7.69 MILES

A series of dramatic waterfalls lies between the villages of Pontneddfechan and Ystradfellte, where the Rivers Mellte, Hepste and Pyrddin pass through…

7. Pen-y-Fan

9.36 MILES

Ascending Pen-y-Fan (886m), the tallest peak in the Brecon Beacons, is one of the most popular hikes in the park (around 350,000 people make the climb…

8. Welsh Mining Experience

9.69 MILES

Until its last pit closed in 1990, the Rhondda Valley was synonymous with coal mining. That industrial heritage is celebrated within the buildings of the…