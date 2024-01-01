Joseph Parry's Cottage

A half-mile to the south of Cyfarthfa Castle, a row of pint-sized 19th-century ironworkers' houses built by the Crawshays stands in bold contrast to their own ostentatious house. Number 4 was the birthplace of Welsh composer and songwriter Joseph Parry (1841–1903). It's now an offshoot of the castle museum, furnished in 1840s style and devoted to his life.
