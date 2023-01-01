One of Wales' most acclaimed organic cheesemakers, Caws Cenarth produces all the well-known Welsh cheeses (Caerphilly, Perl Wen, Perl Las) as well as the washed-rind Golden Cenarth, which won the supreme prize at the British Cheese Awards in 2010. On weekdays you can watch the cheese being made from a mezzanine overlooking the factory. There are interesting displays to peruse, plus a short video explaining the process. It's located in the countryside, 4 miles southwest of Newcastle Emlyn.